Sun Country Offering Flights Out of Minnesota for $29

By Abbey
 5 days ago
Heck, I spend more than $29 every time I leave the house. Sun Country is offering flights out of MSP for as low as $29 to select locations. One of those locations is Asheville, North Carolina. You can get that flight deal if you travel between January 6 - February 13,...

The 12 Seasons of Minnesota

Yeah, you thought there were only 4 seasons in Minnesota. Sure doesn't seem that way. It seems that Minnesota weather is all over the place. The good old North country gives us a wide variety of temps, ranging from -20- to mid '90s or even warmer. So, to me, it...
You’ll Never Guess Where Minnesota’s “Best Winter Destination” Is

With winter approaching, the website 24/7 Tempo just released its list of best winter destinations in every state. In a state that prides itself in making the most of the winter season, it's hard to pick just one place in Minnesota as our best winter destination. From St. Paul's Winter Carnival to Duluth's Bentleyville, International Falls' Ice Box Days to Ely's Winter Festival, Detroit Lakes' Polar Fest to Sandstone's Ice Festival -- there's no shortage of events and activities for cold-weather enthusiasts. Nonetheless, the folks at 24/7 Tempo have undertaken the task of narrowing down Minnesota's ultimate winter destination...and it's one you likely didn't see coming!
Minnesota Deer Hunters Should Make These Adjustments with Warmer Weather Expected

The firearms Deer Hunting opener is Saturday starting 30 minutes prior to sun rise. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says with high temperatures expected to get close to 60 degrees in the St. Cloud area he has a couple of suggestions for deer hunters. Schmitt says most hunters will get out early and that is a good thing with warmer weather coming later in the day. He says it's important to track harvested deer immediately and once you've done that to find a cooler place to store the deer.
Walker Hayes Announces the Fancy Like Tour

Walker Hayes will bring "Fancy Like" and his catalog of catchy, pop-friendly country songs to stages across America in 2022. The Fancy Like Tour begins Jan. 27 in Grand Rapids, Mich., with dates through April. Tickets are now on sale at Hayes' website. Mackenzie Porter, who currently has a Top...
Minnesota Has Two National Native American Monuments

November is Native American heritage month. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota says the two monuments in Minnesota are located in opposite locations in the state. Hayes says Minnesota's two National Monuments provide insights into our country's Native American heritage and national history. Visit both for some of the richest scenery and culture Minnesota has to offer. More information courtesy of Alyssa Hayes is below.
10 Items You’re Bound to Find in Your Winter Jacket Pockets

I'm currently in fall/spring jacket mode. With temperatures continuing to fall, I haven't broken out the heavy winter jackets quite yet. But I don't leave the house anymore without putting on one of my not-too-light but not-too-heavy coats ideal for temps between 40 and 60 in Minnesota. Of course, the thrill of transitioning into a new jacket season is finding what you left and forgot about in the pockets since the last jacket season. For instance, I threw on one of my fall/spring jackets for the first time the other day and found in a pocket one of my favorite COVID masks that I hadn't been able to find in months (how sad. that we've grown attached to specific COVID masks).
ROCORI Holds Craft Sale

COLD SPRING -- ROCORI High School is havening their annual craft sale on Saturday. They did not have it last year because of the pandemic. From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. they will have food, vendors and hands on classes. Child care will be available. Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at...
MN’s Best Pizza Joints According to Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy

From worst to best, here are all 17 Minnesota pizzerias visited and ranked by Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy. Five years ago, Dave Portnoy -- founder of sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports -- got into an argument with a friend over what food they could each eat every day for the rest of their lives. Portnoy insisted he could eat pizza everyday. To prove his point, he began eating pizza daily and sharing his reviews in videos online. The concept was simple -- one bite, followed by immediate, unbiased feedback -- and the videos grew in popularity. He has since launched a pizza review internet show called One Bite with Davey Pageviews, an accompanying app and most recently his own line of frozen pizzas.
Kids Wanna Play Hockey? Try It For FREE This Saturday In Princeton

Hockey is a favorite Minnesota pastime in the winter months whether you're playing on a pond in your backyard or in a climate-controlled ice arena. If you've got kiddos at home who really want to learn how to play hockey and dabble into a Minnesota tradition, you can let them try it for free this weekend and see if they like it before you invest your money into it.
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

