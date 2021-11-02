State COVID Cases Appears to Plateau on Monday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 549 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 428 are confirmed cases and 121 are probable. All 21 deaths come from an import of state data, with 19 of them from October. One death was in the 25-49 age group, four were in the 50-64 group, and 16 were 65 or older. There have been 8,983 total hospitalizations and 134,695 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,362. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information

