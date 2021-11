Does your partner have access to your Facebook account? Has access to your profile become a major fight in your relationship? Our social media actually falls within the realms of personal space within our relationships. Think of it a bit like an old-school journal. Some parts of it you may be happy sharing publicly. You may read a chapter or two to your friends. But not everything on your social media is public. Some of it is private. And it deserves to stay that way. Every relationship needs boundaries, and that includes the limits of our social profiles. Is your partner demanding access to your socials? Don’t give in yet. It may be a line you’re not willing to cross.

