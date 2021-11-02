CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Clark County Health Department Offering COVID-19 Booster Vaccines

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clark County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 booster vaccines. Their clinics are available to individuals ages 18+ who would like to receive Dose 1, Dose 2, a booster dose, OR an additional dose of...

doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Urges Parents to Vaccinate Kids for COVID as Soon as Possible

(Bob Hague, WRN) The Wisconsin Department of Health Services would like to see kids ages 5 to 11 vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Wetergaard said, “Getting your child vaccinated against COVID-19 not only helps protect them . . .but it also helps protect those around them. Their family, their friends, classmates and teachers. We are urging parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated as soon as they can.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
fwbusiness.com

Nov. 4 - Allen County health department offers COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds at Memorial Coliseum

The Allen County Department of Health announced that it expected to begin vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 years old on Nov. 4. The Pfizer vaccine for this age group is scheduled to be available at the COVID-19 vaccine site, which is located in the Appleseed Room at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
mercercountyoutlook.net

Mercer County Health District – COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

CELINA (10-25-21) – On Thursday, October 21, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation for a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines in certain populations. For individuals who received Pfizer or Moderna...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Broward Schools To Begin On-Site Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations Starting Wednesday

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Starting Wednesday, Broward County Schools, in partnership with the Department of Health, will begin on-site vaccinations for children ages five and older. A spokesperson for Broward County Schools says dozens of their elementary schools will be set up to distribute the vaccine. Click here to download the schedule for on-site vaccinations at Broward County Public Schools. Miami-Dade County School Districts are preparing for on-site vaccinations as well. A spokesperson for the school districts tells CBS4 News they are waiting for their vaccine shipment to arrive. As soon as it does, they’ll be offering the vaccine at 40 different locations for children ages five and up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s kid-size shot for children last week. The decision marks the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get the powerful protection of any COVID-19 vaccine. Select Publix, CVS, and Walmart pharmacies are now administering the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to children. Find pharmacy locations here. Select Winn-Dixie pharmacies are also offering the Pfizer vaccine doses to the 5-11 set. Click Here for availability.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cwbradio.com

State COVID Cases Appears to Plateau on Monday

(WMTV) The average number of COVID-19 cases appears to be at a plateau Monday, according to data from the Department of Health Services. The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows the current seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases is at 1,874. On Monday, health officials confirmed 1,130 new cases of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cwbradio.com

Fewer People in Wisconsin Hospitals From COVID

(Terry Bell, WRN) Fewer people are in the hospital in Wisconsin with the coronavirus. The Wisconsin Hospital Association says 887 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday. That’s more than 120 fewer than a week ago. The Hospital Association says 281 people are in the Intensive Care Unit, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLKY.com

Doctor explains importance of COVID-19 vaccination in kids

Health officials have hailed shots for kids ages 5 to 11 as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine cleared two final hurdles this week, a recommendation from CDC advisers, followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
KIDS
AFP

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

What if a simple pill could help heal from Covid-19? - They are pills taken orally as soon as the first symptoms of Covid-19 appear, to avoid serious forms of the illness, and therefore hospitalisation.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment protects for at least 8 months

A synthetic antibody treatment developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid by more than 80 percent up to eight months after receiving the treatment, the US biotech firm said Monday. The results are "particularly important to those who do not respond to COVID-19 vaccines including people who are immunocompromised," said Myron Cohen, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill scientist who is leading a government-sponsored study into the treatment. The study included 842 people who received a placebo and 841 who received the treatment, known as REGEN-COV, dosed at 1,200 mg and injected under the skin. During a follow-up period of two to eight months, there were seven Covid cases in the treatment group and 38 in the placebo group, representing a risk reduction of 81.6 percent.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Shin

Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.

