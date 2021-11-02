Secure Your Home For Winter With New Windows!

Not-so-fun fact: A house mouse can have as many as 10 litters of 12 offspring per year, according to the extermination company Terminix. Do the math and it's easy to see why a small rodent problem can lead to a big one very quickly. But you can minimize your risk of infestation by creating an outdoor environment around your house that is inhospitable to these critters—because once they're outside, it's not hard for them to sneak their way in. Read on to discover six things in your yard that could be bringing mice to your home.
'Tis the season for decking your halls (and trees, walls, doors...you get the picture). Sometimes using store-bought (or even more convenient—ordering them online) decorations is the way to go, but there's something so special and charming about homespun DIY Christmas decorations that money simply cannot buy. Case in point: These thoughtful Christmas craft ideas and projects are impossibly easy, make for hours of family fun and are easy on the wallet (we could all use a little extra dough to spend on gifts for kids and stocking stuffers).
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With temperatures dropping low and snow just to the north falling yesterday, cold and winter hazards are now catching people’s attention.
So, how can you guard your home against things that can get very costly?
For starters, make sure to cover up those outside hose bibs or turn off the water to them inside the home, if you can.
Especially if you have exposed pipes in the garage or basement.
“It would be my recommendation to insulate the pipes to prevent them from freezing,” said David Wahl of Wahl Family Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing.
Wahl said your main...
With November just days away, winter isn’t too far behind. Whether you follow persimmon seeds, wooly worms or the number of frosts in a month, the chance for a cold winter in Indiana is hit-or-miss. Before it becomes too cold, consider some winterizing tips for your home. It’s never too...
Buckle in because if you thought getting four feet of snow dumped on you last winter was rough, get ready for something else that is going to be rough for the average person - a surge in the price of gas, natural gas, and electricity. Energy prices are climbing across...
For as long as people have lived indoors, they have produced unpleasant smells and odors. On top of that, the recent discovery of bacteria in a commercial aromatherapy spray linked to a serious and rare disease shows some solutions to bad indoor air odors can create bigger problems. With the...
This is sponsored content. It may only be fall but real Michiganders know that winter can come early ‘round these parts, and that means NOW is the time to make sure your home is ready when it’s time to fire up the furnace. Brett Lascko joined us from Lascko Services...
ST. LOUIS – Our next guest has 85,000 followers on Instagram. You could say she’s an influencer. Amy Studebaker is the owner and principal designer of Amy Studebaker Design here in St. Louis. She stopped by the station Thursday to help you transition your home decor into the fall and winter months while not breaking the bank.
This 4 bedroom contemporary Northwest Albany home features 4 full-size bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. The home sites on .82 acres in the Crofton subdivision and includes 3,386 square feet of living space. When you walk in the front door, you will immediately see the dramatic, two-story foyer entrance with...
As the days get cooler, experts say now is a good time to do some fall home maintenance before winter sets in. Oklahoma State University Extension Housing and Consumer Specialist Gina Peek says to fix up things around the house now. Peek encourages homeowners to clean their gutters and check the roof for loose or missing shingles, especially following recent severe weather.
Everyone has a different relationship to organization; for some it comes naturally and is even an ongoing process. For most people, it's a chore or a challenge you keep telling yourself you'll get to...
The days are becoming shorter and colder in the Northern Hemisphere, and as such, you might be noticing some changes around your home—like dry, stuffy air, or musty odors, for example. To find out how to quickly and cleanly transition your home into the chilly fall and winter months, we asked environmental toxins expert and certified holistic health coach Lara Adler for her advice. Here are three quick tips she recommends:
Scott Smith, realtor with Evans & Evans Real Estate gives us some tips on winterizing your home. Smith also shows us this beautiful new construction home in Washington County, Tennessee. For more information call Scott Smith at (423) 483-9488 or visit www.tnluxuryinboonescreek.com.
Did you know cold weather habits can often result in fire?. Richard Michaelis, owner of Michaelis Corporation, joined us today to share a few fire prevention tips, explain the damage fire can cause and why you need a professional to restore things if your home is damaged by fire. Michaelis...
As the temperature falls and the frost returns, it’s important to prepare yourself and your home. College students might be tempted to skip out on winterizing due to cost fears or time constraints, but a few easy steps can help make this winter a little more bearable. Firstly, it’s important...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It is November. The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for much of the Ozarks into Thursday morning. As the temperatures begin to fall, Springfield’s City Utilities wants to help you save money on your energy bills. CU’s Joel Alexander reminds you to properly insulate your house and seal up leaks in your windows and doors to get rid of potential increases in utility bills. Alexander said these leaks could be detrimental to your bill.
It’s no secret that many designers, bloggers, and Instagrammers love a good geometric pattern: Many swoon over black-and-white checkered floor tiles and are all about a painted mural or a removable wallpaper featuring just about any graphic motif. Why stop there, though? I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to get a bit edgier and take the shape trend — be it triangles, circles, or half arches — to the next level with some dimension. If you’re looking to majorly transform average walls or plain window frames, wooden geometric cutouts will be a major trend in 2022.
Hello November! It often feels like once the kids are sorting their candy we are bombarded with thoughts of turkeys and tinsel. And with Thanksgiving and Christmas come the arrival of Jack Frost. Although the official date of winter comes with the Winter Solstice on December 21st, we sometimes feel the chill earlier than that in Kansas City. One of the most important things you can do to preserve your home in the months ahead is to winterize your home. And the best time to do so is before winter sets in!
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home stay at just the right temperature. For a thermostat that...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Winter Farmers Market is back this year and in a new location. It opened for its first day Saturday at Whitewater Music Hall. “How far do you want your food to travel,” Market manager, Mary Sandrini asked. It’s one question the market thrives off of. “We’ve seen a lot of supply chain issues and stuff like that, and the reality is we’ve got a lot of really great food that is just right around the corner, locally here,” she explained.
Comments / 0