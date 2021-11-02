CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Secure Your Home For Winter With New Windows!

tmj4.com
 6 days ago

Eric Brown explains how you can save energy...

www.tmj4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

6 Things in Your Yard That Are Bringing Mice to Your Home

Not-so-fun fact: A house mouse can have as many as 10 litters of 12 offspring per year, according to the extermination company Terminix. Do the math and it's easy to see why a small rodent problem can lead to a big one very quickly. But you can minimize your risk of infestation by creating an outdoor environment around your house that is inhospitable to these critters—because once they're outside, it's not hard for them to sneak their way in. Read on to discover six things in your yard that could be bringing mice to your home.
ANIMALS
ELLE DECOR

80 DIY Christmas Decorations to Transform Your Home Into a Winter Wonderland

'Tis the season for decking your halls (and trees, walls, doors...you get the picture). Sometimes using store-bought (or even more convenient—ordering them online) decorations is the way to go, but there's something so special and charming about homespun DIY Christmas decorations that money simply cannot buy. Case in point: These thoughtful Christmas craft ideas and projects are impossibly easy, make for hours of family fun and are easy on the wallet (we could all use a little extra dough to spend on gifts for kids and stocking stuffers).
HOME & GARDEN
CBS Pittsburgh

Waiting On Winter: Getting Your Home And Vehicle Prepared For A Drop In Temperature

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With temperatures dropping low and snow just to the north falling yesterday, cold and winter hazards are now catching people’s attention. So, how can you guard your home against things that can get very costly? For starters, make sure to cover up those outside hose bibs or turn off the water to them inside the home, if you can. Especially if you have exposed pipes in the garage or basement. “It would be my recommendation to insulate the pipes to prevent them from freezing,” said David Wahl of Wahl Family Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing. Wahl said your main...
ENVIRONMENT
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Winterize Your Home

With November just days away, winter isn’t too far behind. Whether you follow persimmon seeds, wooly worms or the number of frosts in a month, the chance for a cold winter in Indiana is hit-or-miss. Before it becomes too cold, consider some winterizing tips for your home. It’s never too...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Siding Unlimited#Pella
Bangor Daily News

Natural ways to make your home smell better this winter

For as long as people have lived indoors, they have produced unpleasant smells and odors. On top of that, the recent discovery of bacteria in a commercial aromatherapy spray linked to a serious and rare disease shows some solutions to bad indoor air odors can create bigger problems. With the...
BREWER, ME
WZZM 13

Prepare your home for winter with help from Lascko Services

This is sponsored content. It may only be fall but real Michiganders know that winter can come early ‘round these parts, and that means NOW is the time to make sure your home is ready when it’s time to fire up the furnace. Brett Lascko joined us from Lascko Services...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
kgou.org

Expert shares fall maintenance tips to help protect your home for the winter season

As the days get cooler, experts say now is a good time to do some fall home maintenance before winter sets in. Oklahoma State University Extension Housing and Consumer Specialist Gina Peek says to fix up things around the house now. Peek encourages homeowners to clean their gutters and check the roof for loose or missing shingles, especially following recent severe weather.
OKLAHOMA STATE
MindBodyGreen

A Toxin Expert's Top Tips For Keeping Your Home Healthy This Winter

The days are becoming shorter and colder in the Northern Hemisphere, and as such, you might be noticing some changes around your home—like dry, stuffy air, or musty odors, for example. To find out how to quickly and cleanly transition your home into the chilly fall and winter months, we asked environmental toxins expert and certified holistic health coach Lara Adler for her advice. Here are three quick tips she recommends:
HOME & GARDEN
tigermedianet.com

Tips for winterizing your home or apartment as cold weather approaches

As the temperature falls and the frost returns, it’s important to prepare yourself and your home. College students might be tempted to skip out on winterizing due to cost fears or time constraints, but a few easy steps can help make this winter a little more bearable. Firstly, it’s important...
HOME & GARDEN
KYTV

FREEZE WARNING: Springfield’s City Utilities shares how to winterize your home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It is November. The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for much of the Ozarks into Thursday morning. As the temperatures begin to fall, Springfield’s City Utilities wants to help you save money on your energy bills. CU’s Joel Alexander reminds you to properly insulate your house and seal up leaks in your windows and doors to get rid of potential increases in utility bills. Alexander said these leaks could be detrimental to your bill.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Apartment Therapy

This New DIY Will Make Your Windows and Wall Treatments Look Way More Luxe and Fun

It’s no secret that many designers, bloggers, and Instagrammers love a good geometric pattern: Many swoon over black-and-white checkered floor tiles and are all about a painted mural or a removable wallpaper featuring just about any graphic motif. Why stop there, though? I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to get a bit edgier and take the shape trend — be it triangles, circles, or half arches — to the next level with some dimension. If you’re looking to majorly transform average walls or plain window frames, wooden geometric cutouts will be a major trend in 2022.
INTERIOR DESIGN
shawneemissionpost.com

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: When to winterize your home

Hello November! It often feels like once the kids are sorting their candy we are bombarded with thoughts of turkeys and tinsel. And with Thanksgiving and Christmas come the arrival of Jack Frost. Although the official date of winter comes with the Winter Solstice on December 21st, we sometimes feel the chill earlier than that in Kansas City. One of the most important things you can do to preserve your home in the months ahead is to winterize your home. And the best time to do so is before winter sets in!
KANSAS CITY, KS
WSAW

Winter Farmers Market finds new home for 2021-2022 season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Winter Farmers Market is back this year and in a new location. It opened for its first day Saturday at Whitewater Music Hall. “How far do you want your food to travel,” Market manager, Mary Sandrini asked. It’s one question the market thrives off of. “We’ve seen a lot of supply chain issues and stuff like that, and the reality is we’ve got a lot of really great food that is just right around the corner, locally here,” she explained.

Comments / 0

Community Policy