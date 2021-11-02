CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Derrick Henry injury: The Titans' winning formula changes, but they could still thrive and get home-field advantage in the NFL playoffs

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Titans were pulling out a narrow victory over the rival Colts on Sunday afternoon, they might have been losing...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Adrian Peterson, Jeremy McNichols Titans Fantasy Outlook After Derrick Henry's Injury

Adrian Peterson is 36 years old and hasn't played all season, but he could be the key to helping your fantasy team the rest of the year. The Tennessee Titans will sign the veteran running back to the practice squad with the expectation that he will join the active roster, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The addition comes after All-Pro running back Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury that will require surgery.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Titans#Colts#American Football
CBS Sports

Titans' Derrick Henry suffers potentially season-ending foot injury during Week 8 win over Colts

The Tennessee Titans are now facing the possibility of having to finish the season without their best player. Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during the Titans' 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirmed with league sources after an initial report from ESPN. The running back is undergoing an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the damage.
NFL
247Sports

Tennessee Titans sign Adrian Peterson, D'Onta Foreman to bolster backfield after Derrick Henry injury

In need of a replacement for injured running back Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans signed Adrian Peterson and D'onta Foreman to their practice squad, the franchise announced Peterson and Foreman were both free agents. The seventh overall pick out of Oklahoma in the 2007 NFL Draft, Peterson spent the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions. In his lone year in the NFC North, Peterson ran for 604 yards and seven touchdowns on 156 carries.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

A surgeon talks about Titans RB Derrick Henry’s foot injury | How serious is it?

Foot fracture for King Derrick Henry? Dr. Selene Parekh with the latest news!. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
AllTitans

Brett Favre: Adrian Peterson 'A Great Addition' for Titans

No one can say that Brett Favre walked away from the NFL too soon. The Hall of Fame quarterback hung on for another three years following his final season with the Green Bay Packers and was 41 years old in his final campaign, 2010. That last season was also his second with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was teammates with Adrian Peterson.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Derrick Henry's Injury Status Gets Sobering Update

This past week, the Tennesee Titans were met with the devastating news that running back Derrick Henry had suffered a foot injury and would need to get surgery on it. The original belief was that he would be out for six to 10 weeks and that in the meantime, they could just cycle through other backs. They even signed Adrian Peterson, who is set to make his debut this weekend.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Derrick Henry's injury affects the Titans in fantasy football (starring Jeremy McNichols)

The Tennessee Titans are among the contenders in the AFC … but according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, superstar running back Derrick Henry, in the middle of yet another awe-inspiring season, “suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury” on Sunday in the big win over the Indianapolis Colts. An MRI on Monday would tell whether that was the case or not. Awful, awful news.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A Derrick Henry injury is the worst thing for the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans’ offense relies on its star running back more than any team in the NFL. And now that star running back is hurt. Derrick Henry, reigning offensive player of the year, suffered a foot injury in Week 8 that could potentially end his season before he could get to its halfway mark. If he can’t play, Tennessee will lose a star responsible for handling 239 of the team’s 549 snaps — 43.5 percent — so far this fall. Henry leads the team with 1,012 yards from scrimmage; the next closest Titan is A.J. Brown, with 512.
NFL
numberfire.com

Titans' Derrick Henry (foot) could be done for season

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry may have suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. Henry is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the full extent of the injury, but he could reportedly be back for the postseason if the Titans make the playoffs. Henry appeared to be dealing with a foot injury in the first half on Sunday, but he still finished with 28 carries for 68 scoreless yards in the Titans' overtime win. The 27-year-old back has missed just two games over his first five and a half seasons in the NFL. Jeremy McNichols will presumably take over as the Titans' lead back and A.J. Brown should be more involved in the offense. The Titans will play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in Week 9.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy