Derrick Henry injury: The Titans' winning formula changes, but they could still thrive and get home-field advantage in the NFL playoffs

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry may have suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. Henry is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the full extent of the injury, but he could reportedly be back for the postseason if the Titans make the playoffs. Henry appeared to be dealing with a foot injury in the first half on Sunday, but he still finished with 28 carries for 68 scoreless yards in the Titans' overtime win. The 27-year-old back has missed just two games over his first five and a half seasons in the NFL. Jeremy McNichols will presumably take over as the Titans' lead back and A.J. Brown should be more involved in the offense. The Titans will play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in Week 9.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO