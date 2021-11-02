CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Really? A Michigan Hunter Has Proof Bigfoot Exists And There’s a Video

By Cadillac Jack
99.1 WFMK
99.1 WFMK
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're like me you have seen and heard of many tales of the Loch Ness Monster and Bigfoot over the years. That famous photo from many years ago we have all seen of the Loch Ness Monster was finally proved a fake and was some kind of toy....

99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Strange Creature – An Idaho Hunter Bags a Bizarre Unicorn Elk

Growing up, I would always hear stories of a group of "little people" who lived in certain areas of the National Forest. The stories would describe them almost like a community of leprechauns. Mischievous creatures that would steal your elk or deer, if you shot one. They lived in an area of the timber that we would call the "Enchanted Forest." We called it this because it was a part of the mountain that had an unusual vibe, and weirdly shaped trees. Almost as if that part of the mountain was a natural vortex. Now, I cannot say I ever witnessed these "little people," but it is definitely strange when you are hiking through that portion of the mountain. Granted it is all part of a legend that people share in other places and different forests all over the world.
IDAHO STATE
Parsons Sun

Capturing five bobcats is rare, but cameras have done it before

Correction: The original post identified the animals in the image as mountain lions, not bobcats. This isn't the first time a pack of wild cats was caught on camera; but it does not happen often. This should come as no surprise for an evasive animal that is infrequently spotted in the wild.
ANIMALS
ourcommunitynow.com

WATCH: Shark Circles, Bites Alligator in Viral Video

Welp. This isn't something you see every day ... In a recent viral video, a shark circles then bites an alligator's foot near Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Captured by tourist Cory Conlon, he was "surprised" to see the two predators interact in such a way, so he did as anybody would do in this situation: record it on video.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Menominee, MI
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Killer whales pull shocking stunt at low tide

Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? They're as tenacious as they are voracious. (Princerupertadventuretours via Facebook) — Estimated read time: Less than a minute. BRITISH COLUMBIA—Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? As this article reminds us, sea creatures will go to great...
ANIMALS
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s First Snowman of the Season Made in Gaylord

What's better than building your very first snowman in winter? Maybe drinking hot chocolate after you're finished building your masterpiece. We can tell you that the more north you travel, the better your chance of seeing several inches of snow on the ground, including the Upper Peninsula. There was enough...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Finding Bigfoot
94.1 Duke FM

Michigan hunters can have their deer tested for CWD

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – As the deer hunting season is in full swing, the state Dept. of Natural Resources says that it will provide testing stations for hunters to check if their deer have Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD. In West Michigan, hunters in Kalamazoo, Allegan, Calhoun, and Barry...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Snow in West Michigan This Week? Really?

Is that really true, snow here in Grand Rapids this week? Maybe, but just a slim maybe!. We kicked off yesterday, Halloween with some patchy fog and a mix of sun and clouds moving in and chilly temperatures. However, yesterday was the last day to have seasonal temperatures in the middle 50s. It was good while it lasted, wasn't it.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
99.1 WFMK

Michigan is Crazy for Carbs When it Comes to Our Favorite Thanksgiving Food

The turkey has been in the oven, the stuffing is being made, that green bean casserole is heating up and everything is right with the world. You put on your best clothes that say "I'm trying to look nice but also need room for my inevitable food baby" and you stuff your face like nobody's business. The Lions are losing on the TV in the background amid the sounds of chewing and family getting together.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Vlasic Pickles: Based & Created in Michigan

The Vlasic Pickle story goes back to Franjo (Frank) Vlasic who came to Detroit from Bosnia in 1912. Pickles were the farthest thing from his mind when he opened up a creamery and began making cheese, cream, milk, and butter. After being well-established, Frank turned the business over to his...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Top 10 Reasons You Should Live in Michigan

There are countless reasons as to why you should live in Michigan. Just head up north to Mackinac City or drive across the Mackinac Bridge where you will be in awe of how beautiful Lake Michigan and Lake Huron connect under the bridge. If you've lived in Michigan your entire...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Bete Gris Singing Beach On Lake Superior, Michigan

There are some strange phenomena in Michigan, and one of the strangest is Bete Gris, a mile-long beach in the Upper Peninsula which is said to contain "mysterious singing sand" on the chilly shore of Lake Superior. If you've never experienced it for yourself, this is what the rumor is all about:
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

19 Red Flags for Anyone Claiming to be a Michigander

There's a new trend making its way through the Twitter-verse. This latest trend is all about calling out things that are immediate "red flags". Something that someone does or says that instantly makes you say, "Nope, uh uh, see ya". That's gonna be a red flag for me, dude. These...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy