Nearly a third (31%) of parents and carers do not talk to their children openly about money, according to research for a UK Government-backed body.The findings were released by MoneyHelper to mark Talk Money Week (November 8 to 12).The annual awareness campaign is co-ordinated by the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS), which runs MoneyHelper, to encourage people to have conversations about financial matters.Talking about finances has been shown to help children form good lifetime money habits, among other benefits, it said.Only 46% of parents said they do talk openly with their children about money. The remainder in the survey were...

KIDS ・ 17 HOURS AGO