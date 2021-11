Why is there a "Wisconsin Cheese Castle" in Michigan? Not sure... maybe that's why it's for sale?. Regardless, $125K is a deal for just about anything in this market!. And it DOES have a drive-thru... maybe you could create your own knock-off "White Castle" fast food joint? Call it "Blue Castle" or something? On second thought... you might get sued for that. But hey, the building is cool and I'm sure you could figure out SOMETHING to do with it... Maybe even convert it to a residence? It's actually not far from a lake. Who wouldn't want to live in a castle on a lake?

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO