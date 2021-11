On Tuesday, October 25, I was visiting in the home of one of the members of St. John. I have known the person I visited for over 30 years. This member has been in ill health, but is greatly improving, and I was checking on them, praying with them, and bringing the Lord’s Supper. As we visited, I asked this child of God about their children. As pastor, I have known this person’s children and watched them grow. The answer I was given shared some wisdom. After they shared a few details I was told, “I’m not in charge! When they were younger I was in charge. Now I love them and pray for them.”

