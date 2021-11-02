CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Downey, Jr. & Matt Damon In Talks To Join Christopher Nolan’s New Film

By Charles Barfield
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Nolan has always had a knack for finding top-tier talent for his features. And it would appear that he’s pulling out all the stops for his first film with his new studio, Universal, as the filmmaker has brought in two more of the biggest names in Hollywood. According...

Related
Collider

'Dune's Denis Villeneuve Chats With Christopher Nolan on Not Filming Both Movies Back-to-Back, Avoiding 'Star Wars' Comparisons

Director Denis Villeneuve had been obsessed with Dune since he was a teenager, he said in a conversation with Christopher Nolan for the Directors Guild of America podcast. And Villeneuve was finally able to realize (at least half of) his dream of adapting the book for the big screen this year, with the release of Dune: Part One. The filmmaker also spoke about why he didn’t shoot his planned sequel back-to-back with the first film, and the Star Wars-shaped elephant in the room that he forbade his crew from acknowledging.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Damon, Downey Jr. Up For “Oppenheimer”

Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. are reportedly in talks to join Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan’s next film “Oppenheimer” at Universal Pictures. As previously reported Emily Blunt is also in talks to join the cast as well for the movie which revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project which led to the invention of the atomic bomb.
MOVIES
International Business Times

'Avengers' Director Reveals Robert Downey Jr. Cried After Hearing Iron Man's Destiny In 'Endgame'

The ending of "Avengers: Endgame" had made not just the audience sad but also left its lead man, Robert Downey Jr., heartbroken, reveals director Joe Russo. The co-director of Marvel's highest-grossing movie has revealed in the new book, "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," that Downey Jr. cried when he told him about the fate of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the movie.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Robert Downey Jr joins Peaky Blinders star in new movie

Marvel legend Robert Downey Jr has joined director Christopher Nolan's all-star cast in his next film. Downey has been announced alongside Matt Damon as the newest members of Nolan's ensemble for the World World II-era drama Oppenheimer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Oppenheimer is a biopic about the so-called 'father...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Taps Sofia Boutella As A Sci-Fi Heroine

While his Warner Bros/DC Films Snyderverse may be dead, following the zombie action flick “Army of The Dead,” Zack Snyder seems to be developing a mutually beneficial working relationship with the streaming giant Netflix. After the success of his zombie film for the streamer, the filmmaker secured two projects in a row at Netflix: the sci-fi film “Rebel Moon” and “Planet of The Dead,” the latter being his sequel to “Army of The Dead.”
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Iron Man: the most curious details on Robert Downey Jr.’s audition

The associate producer of Iron Man, Jeremy Latcham, revealed some of the most curious details about the audition of Robert Downey Jr. for the role of Tony Stark in the Marvel Studios film. Latcham recalled the audition in the recently published book “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

See Robert Downey Jr. Dressed Up As A Piñata And Being Adorably Attacked For His Daughter’s Birthday Party

After leaving the MCU, Robert Downey Jr.‘s next phase has translated into him making moves in and outside of Hollywood. While work has been a priority, Downey Jr. decided to take some time to relax and enjoy his personal life. In taking some personal time away from Hollywood, RDJ decided to give his children some dedicated daddy time. His daughter’s recent birthday was a perfect example of his shifting priorities. In celebrating the special day, the Doolittle star decided to become a human piñata.
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

NCIS and BMF stars join Robert Downey Jr's Perry Mason in season 2

Perry Mason season 2 has announced a swathe of new cast members, including NCIS' Peter Mendoza and BMF's Jon Chaffin. The HBO show, which revives the famed defence lawyer character and is produced by Marvel's Robert Downey Jr, has also confirmed Fantastic Beasts' Katherine Waterston as part of the new additions.
TV SERIES
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: ADAPTED SCREENPLAY and ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (October)

Netflix could dominate the Adapted Screenplay race in a substantial way this year with Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter and Rebecca Hall’s Passing – all screenplays they adapted in films they directed. It would be a powerful and historical precedent for the Oscars as the category has never seen more than two women credited as writers among the five nominated films in a single year. The Lost Daughter and Passing led the Gotham Awards nominations last week (The Power of the Dog was ineligible) including nods for screenplay. But it’s not just Netflix that has strong women contenders here: Searchlight Pictures has Nightmare Alley co-written by Kim Morgan and Siân Heder adapted and directed CODA. We could have a season where all five nominees have a female writer behind them.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Brian Cox Takes Aim At “Overblown” Johnny Depp, “Meretricious” Quentin Tarantino & More In New Book

Brian Cox has been acting for more than 50 years. Over that time, he’s won a ton of awards and appeared in a number of iconic roles. And with that experience, you understand that Cox has earned the right to be a bit, well, cranky. So, you can’t really get upset when the actor writes a memoir and decides to take that time to let out some rather harsh criticisms against some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

Pablo Larrain On ‘Spencer’: “We Were Making A Movie About Motherhood” [Interview]

There is a lot to unpack in Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer.” On the surface, it’s a movie centered on a 1991 holiday weekend in the life of Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart), a historical figure who still resonates 24 years after her death in a tragic car accident in Paris. But as viewers will quickly learn, Larrain and screenwriter Steven Knight‘s film is, in truth, a portrait of a woman at a breaking point, someone almost frantically trying to escape the chains of the Royal Family she married into. It’s also, somewhat surprisingly, keenly focused on her relationship with her two young sons at the time, Prince William (Jack Nielen) and Prince Harry (Freddie Spry). For Larrain, that makes a lot of sense because the film was, in fact, inspired by his own mother.
MOVIES
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
MOVIES

