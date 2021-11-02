Robert Downey, Jr. & Matt Damon In Talks To Join Christopher Nolan’s New Film

There is a lot to unpack in Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer.” On the surface, it’s a movie centered on a 1991 holiday weekend in the life of Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart), a historical figure who still resonates 24 years after her death in a tragic car accident in Paris. But as viewers will quickly learn, Larrain and screenwriter Steven Knight‘s film is, in truth, a portrait of a woman at a breaking point, someone almost frantically trying to escape the chains of the Royal Family she married into. It’s also, somewhat surprisingly, keenly focused on her relationship with her two young sons at the time, Prince William (Jack Nielen) and Prince Harry (Freddie Spry). For Larrain, that makes a lot of sense because the film was, in fact, inspired by his own mother.
