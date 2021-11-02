CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Student admitted in game of truth or dare he killed grandmother, court told

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sT9l8_0ckIbV4n00

A student confessed to friends during a game of truth or dare his “darkest secret” was that he killed his 94-year-old grandmother in a house fire , a jury has heard.

Tiernan Darnton, 20, allegedly made the confession weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died after a blaze at her bungalow in Heysham, Lancashire in May 2018.

Preston Crown Court heard Mrs Gregory, who was a heavy smoker and had dementia, was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation after being found in the property but was pronounced dead at Royal Lancaster Infirmary three days later.

David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, told the jury that Mrs Gregory’s death was thought accidental until Mr Darnton revealed his involvement in a 2019 counselling session.

He said Mr Darnton had spoken about a friend in the counselling session who “could send me to prison [because] of what he knows”. He added that the counsellor then ended the session, responding: “I’m not really clear what you’re saying, but I think you’re trying to tell me you’ve killed someone”, to which Mr Darnton nodded his head.

The court heard that in a session a week later Mr Darton’s stepfather Chris Gregory – who is Mrs Gregory’s son – joined and asked if his son’s mention of crime was “all about my mum”.

Mr McLachlan said that in response, Mr Darnton volunteered: “I set fire to the curtains with a lighter.”

The court heard officers had then spoken to Mr Darnton’s friends, who revealed details of a truth or dare game played weeks after Mrs Gregory’s funeral.

Giving evidence, Alix Cozens said: “He told us that he had killed somebody. I just questioned what he meant by it.

“He said he did it because he didn't want her to suffer any more.”

Mr McLachlan asked her: “Did you believe him?”

She replied: “Not at first because of watching horror films and CSI films, I thought “you are bluffing’.”

Ms Cozens said Mr Darnton told them that following the fire he returned home, got changed and went back to bed.

Her friend, Liz Collinge, said before revealing his secret, Mr Darnton said he did not want them to “think any different about him”.

The witness said: “We thought that it was a joke.”

Mr Darnton was arrested in May 2019 and his mobile phone and computer were taken and examined. Police found searches in June 2018 for “murderer filled with despair”, “I’m a murderer” and “I’m a monster and I’m going to hell”. A month later, another search was made for “feeling guilty for putting a loved one out of their misery”, the court heard.

Mr McLachlan said it was the prosecution’s case that Mrs Gregory’s death was “far from being a tragic accident” and that a fire examination expert would tell the jury the blaze was started by naked flame ignition near to the front bedroom window and not by a discarded cigarette.

The court also heard in a statement to police, Mr Darnton claimed that despite what he said to the counsellor, he did not deliberately or accidentally start the fire and his admission to his friends was “attention seeking behaviour” in an attempt to shock them so they would like him more.

Mr Darnton denies murder and an alternative count of manslaughter. The trial continues.

Comments / 23

Buddy Rogers
4d ago

Oh, gosh, look at all the children murdered by their parents, and the crazy ways they kill them. Usually people are killed by someone they know well. Cops always look at family first.

Reply
9
JustMyThoughts!
4d ago

Wow! Imagine living to be that age only to be taken out by someone in your own family. So sad

Reply
36
Santos Carrillo
4d ago

that's why you don't say anything can't trust anyone these days sadly no real friends or real relationships

Reply(1)
11
Related
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The body went unnoticed for a year. Now a father claims it was justice for his trafficked daughter: What happened to Andrew Sorensen?

The abandoned car had been parked near Dane Massie’s home in Northeast Spokane, Washington, for about four days when he and his friend decided to go check it out, hoping to learn why his dogs kept running over to it.As they approached, the men were met by an overwhelming stench.“It smelled like death,” Mr Massie told local news station KXLY.They traced the odour to a body crammed in the trunk of the Honda Accord.The body was identified as 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen, who police say had been left to rot in the car for nearly a year before Mr Massie’s discovery...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Man charged with abducting Cleo Smith gives creepy wink on way to jail

The 36-year-old doll aficionado accused of abducting 4-year-old Cleo Smith in Australia appeared to wink creepily at reporters Friday while being transferred to a maximum-security prison. Terence Kelly was photographed making the gesture while being escorted from a police car to a small plane in the town of Carnarvon, where...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Preston Crown Court#Royal Lancaster Infirmary#Csi
Daily Mail

Gun dealer, 52, who shot his solicitor wife dead while she lay in bed after becoming convinced he was ill with Covid is sentenced to at least eight years in a mental health hospital

A gun dealer who shot his wife dead while convinced he was ill with Covid-19 has been sentenced to be detained in a mental health hospital. Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, took a double-barrelled shotgun and twice shot his wife, Silke, a 42-year-old solicitor, at close range as she lay in bed in her pyjamas at their home in Barham in Suffolk.
HEALTH
CrimeOnline

Kendrick Lee’s Abandoned Brothers Say They Were Locked in a Room With Murdered Brother’s Remains While Mom, Accused Killer Boyfriend Still Lived with Them

The mother of a murdered 8-year-old boy appeared in court on Monday to face charges connected to the death of her son Kendrick Lee, who investigators believe was killed by her boyfriend. As previously reported, Kendrick’s mother Gloria Williams, 35, appeared in court on Monday to face charges of injury...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

17-Year-Old Boy Follows Mother's Orders, Hacks Grandparents To Death

A search is on for a 17-year-old boy who went missing after brutally hacking his paternal grandparents to death, allegedly on the orders of his mother. Police arrested the teen's mother, hailing from the Indian city of Ludhiana on Wednesday. A manhunt for the accused, a grade 11 student, is on, reported Hindustan Times.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kenya child killer beaten to death by mob after jail escape

Police in Kenya say a man who had confessed to killing a dozen children and escaped from detention this week has been killed by a mob.Area Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai confirmed the killing of Masten Wanjala on Thursday. The killing near his home in Bungoma county came a day after he escaped from police cells in Nairobi Police authorities said Wanjala was identified after he joined a football match and played with locals. Some then trailed him and beat him to death. “The law of the jungle as applied by irate villagers prevailed,” Kenyan police’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a tweet on Friday.Authorities have said Wanjala had confessed to killing 12 children in Nairobi and Machakos and Bungoma counties when he was arrested in July. He reportedly posed as a football coach to lure victims.So far, five bodies have been recovered.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Former lover of woman whose plot to kill husband was featured on Cops found dead 12 years after being turned in

The former lover of a Florida woman convicted of plotting to kill her husband has been found dead 12 years after he turned her in to police.Mohamed Shihadeh, 40, was found dead on 24 October at his home in Sebring, Florida, according to a police report. The cause of death is still pending.Mr Shihadeh had dated Dalia Dippolito about a decade before he went to Boynton Beach Police in 2009 and claimed she had asked him to help hire a hitman to kill her husband Michael Dippolito.Police set up a sting with an undercover officer posing as a hitman, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wayne Chapman death: Notorious child rapist who had up to 100 victims dies

Serial child rapist Wayne Chapman is dead, his lawyer says.According to attorney Eric Tennen, Chapman died of natural causes on Wednesday night at a Connecticut nursing facility. He was 73 years old.In 1977, Mr Chapman was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence, Massachussetts – but those were not his only victims. A court found that Chapman had raped at least 50 children, and Chapman himself told police the number was closer to 100.Chapman was also the only suspect in the 1976 disappearance of a 10-year-old Lawrence boy named Andy Puglisi, although he was never charged.For his convicted crimes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Priest 'loses trust' in police for 'doing nothing' after he was brutally attacked by four thugs when he asked revelers to end late-night bash in church hall

A parish priest who was badly beaten on the grounds of his own church has slammed a police force for not investigating the brutal crime that left his t-shirt covered in blood. Father Colin Mason, of Sacred Heart Church in Westbury-on-Trym in Bristol, shared a photograph of his bloodied shirt and bruised face after the assault at 11pm on August 20.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Cleo Smith: Bratz Doll-obsessed Alleged Kidnapper Appears in Court, Screams ‘I’m coming for you!’

An Australian man accused of kidnapping 4-year-old Cleo Smith apparently shouted at the media as he arrived at court on Thursday. Terry Kelly, 36, appeared at the Carnarvon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning, where he was read a number of charges against him, including forcibly taking a child under 16. Kelly didn’t enter a plea and returned to jail without bail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Grandmother whose three-year-old grandchild was snatched by deranged homeless man in the Bronx is so traumatized she had to see a doctor - as toddler's grandpa said he'd have KILLED abductor

A woman who watched her granddaughter get snatched off a Bronx sidewalk by a deranged homeless man has sought medical care in effort to deal with the trauma of the attempted abduction. Gabriela Derevjanik was walking with her three grandchildren Monday afternoon when Santiago Salcedo, a 27-year-old homeless man, wrapped...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Grandmother charged with shaking baby to death claims she was dancing with him

A grandmother accused of shaking her six-month-old grandson to death allegedly told investigators she was dancing with the infant hours before she found him unresponsive.Charlotte Simpson, 46, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, after her grandson suffered a bleeding in the brain and died in a hospital.A medical examiner ruled the baby’s death a homicide after an autopsy determined he died from “bilateral subdural hematoma from shaking,’’ records state.The boy was identified as Xander Myers on a GoFundMe campaign set up by relatives to support his parents.Ms Simpson called 911 just after 10am on 15 October...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

322K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy