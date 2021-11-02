Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 2

Nov 2, 2021

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 7,043 newly reported cases and 24 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,718.

The cases in today's report are higher than a typical one-day update because it includes cumulative data from Saturday-Monday.

As of Oct. 31, the state reported that 3,474,328 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,318,665 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 449,284 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

12-15: 59%

16-17: 63%

18-49: 67%

50-64: 78%

65+: 95%

Total population: 62.4%

59.7% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 70.6% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 1, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 978 – up from 908 reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, 223 people are in intensive care and 755 were in general hospital care.

Hospital capacity remains tight in parts of Minnesota, especially the metro area.

Testing and positivity rates.

The 7,043 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 88,159 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 7.99%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 13,737,995 (up from 13,649,457)

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,474,328 (up from 3,468,379)

People who have completed vaccine series: 3,318,665 (up from 3,306,034)

People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 449,284 (up from 401,424)

Positive cases: 805,015 (up from 797,984)

Reinfection cases : 8,336 8,184 (up from 8,184)

Deaths: 8,718 – 502 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,694)

Patients no longer requiring isolation: 776,476 (up from 768,921)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.