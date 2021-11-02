CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 2

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhlzc_0ckIbPmR00
Nov 2, 2021

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 7,043 newly reported cases and 24 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,718.

The cases in today's report are higher than a typical one-day update because it includes cumulative data from Saturday-Monday.

As of Oct. 31, the state reported that 3,474,328 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,318,665 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 449,284 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 59%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 95%
  • Total population: 62.4%

59.7% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 70.6% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 1, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 978 – up from 908 reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, 223 people are in intensive care and 755 were in general hospital care.

Hospital capacity remains tight in parts of Minnesota, especially the metro area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xaWT_0ckIbPmR00

Testing and positivity rates.

The 7,043 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 88,159 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 7.99%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 13,737,995 (up from 13,649,457)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,474,328 (up from 3,468,379)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,318,665 (up from 3,306,034)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 449,284 (up from 401,424)
  • Positive cases: 805,015 (up from 797,984)
  • Reinfection cases: 8,336 8,184 (up from 8,184)
  • Deaths: 8,718 – 502 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,694)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 776,476 (up from 768,921)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Bring Me The News

Southeast Minnesota school district moves to distance learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

Triton Public Schools in southeast Minnesota has switched to full-on distance learning because an estimated 5% of its enrollment has tested positive for COVID-19. The district consolidates the towns of Claremont, Dodge Center and West Concord and has an enrollment of 1,117 students. Five percent of the enrollment equates to approximately 55 students testing positive for the coronavirus, which is transmitting at high levels everywhere in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid 19#Mdh
Bring Me The News

Here's how to book a COVID vaccination for kids ages 5-11

Health care providers across the state of Minnesota have opened up appointments so kids ages 5-11 can get the COVID-19 vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine for younger kids, and Gov. Tim Walz says more than 1,100 partners and providers across the state will be offering the COVID vaccine to kids ages 5-11.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bring Me The News

Candidates opposed to teaching about systemic racism elected in 4 Minnesota school districts

What are usually quite sleepy campaigns, this year's school board elections saw increased interest thanks to debates about teaching about racism. In most years, school board races are uncontested or have a handful of people running but this year, races were packed with candidates, some running in groups seeking change after a tumultuous year and a half due to louder calls for equity and the COVID-19 pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota-based Phillips acquires 2 alcohol brands

Princeton, Minnesota-based Phillips Distilling Company is adding two flavored liquor brands to its portfolio. Phillips announced on Monday it is acquiring Kamora Coffee Liqueur and Leroux brandy and liqueurs from Chicago-based Beam Suntory in a deal that's expected to close on Dec. 1. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
PRINCETON, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy