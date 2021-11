Nikola Jokic seemed to be in the Halloween spirit after he sent shivers down the spines of Denver Nuggets fans as he went down with a right knee contusion after he banged knees with Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. Jokic played well in his 15 minutes against the perennial defensive player of the year, in which he scored 24 points with almost 90 percent shooting from the field.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO