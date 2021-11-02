Ginwoo Onodera: 3 Hours In The Berrics

Two Berrics success stories—Cody Cepeda and Ross Capicchioni—are back in a new video from the TCMT crew called ‘Namaste’! Cepeda is our Battle At The Berrics 7 champ, and one of five BATB 12 skaters going into Round 2 who have a chance of becoming 2-time victors. And Capicchioni? Well, let’s just say he’s actually Superman (and Oprah Winfrey thinks so, too): He was shot, recovered, got back on his board, and became the subject (shared far and wide) of one of our top videos of all time. The Berrics wouldn’t be what it is today without these rad skaters.

