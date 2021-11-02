Ginwoo Onodera: 3 Hours In The Berrics

It’s no secret that Dashawn Jordan is a Berrics favorite. Very early in his skate career, long before becoming pro for Business & Co. (and, later, riding for Toy Machine) we welcomed him in The Berrics at every opportunity; he’s a super friendly guy who just happens to have the Midas touch when filming. He comes in, he gets the clip, he chops it up with us, gets some more clips, ba-ba-bing ba-da-boom.
LA’s Sneakertopia—a limited engagement sneaker exhibition featuring dozens of the rarest sneakers and dozens of murals—recently enshrined some pieces of recent skateboarding history. Paul Rodriguez, Jenn Soto, Mariah Duran, and Manny Santiago each donated the shoes that they wore during their Tokyo 2020 Olympics runs, sitting alongside historic shoes from other sports, too. Watch the video of the ceremony, covered by CBS Los Angeles, above!
Independent rider Tom Knox is pretty much considered to have two of the fastest feet in the game. Within the “quick feet” genre, his feet may be the quickest, making for some of the most exciting line/combo ledge clips we’ve ever seen. In the brand’s latest episode of ‘My Indys’, Knox breaks down his feelings about Hollow 149s and gives you a few clips you’ll need to rewind to understand. Check it out, above!
Two Berrics success stories—Cody Cepeda and Ross Capicchioni—are back in a new video from the TCMT crew called ‘Namaste’! Cepeda is our Battle At The Berrics 7 champ, and one of five BATB 12 skaters going into Round 2 who have a chance of becoming 2-time victors. And Capicchioni? Well, let’s just say he’s actually Superman (and Oprah Winfrey thinks so, too): He was shot, recovered, got back on his board, and became the subject (shared far and wide) of one of our top videos of all time. The Berrics wouldn’t be what it is today without these rad skaters.
A new video hopped over to the YouTube lilypad from Frog Corp. last night, featuring one-time “World’s Youngest Skateboarder” record holder Evan Wasser and the one they kall “Krazy”: Frankie Decker. Wasser and Decker ribbit and rip it; his is straight up Frog funk from beginning to fast-footed ender end (very nice). Watch ‘Evan Frankie’, also with clips from Chris Milic and more, above!
MACBA Life debuted its ‘Queen of MACBA’ series last month, with women from all over the world invited to skate the plaza and vie for that royal title. Today’s game pits Leoni Fikentscher against Indy Makkinje, with same rules as the boys: two tries on defense; and that portable hydrant needs to be incorporated at least once. (Next week, Cata Diaz meets Camila Ruiz for the final first round game.) Watch the match, above!
Louie Lopez has a new Spitfire Formula Four Classics wheel, and if you were wondering how it performs while doing high-speed lines in busy parking lots, well, just watch the above video. In this case the four elements are Lou Lo’s surf-y style plus curbs, curb cuts, and manny pads. What a perfect formula!
AMB (Ambassadors), the Czech distributor for Australian brand F.S.C., released its video Social Distancing this morning featuring full parts from Jakub Jiruška, David Luu, Petr Veselý, and Michal “Mikey” Galík. Filmed in Prague and many other European cities, this is AMB’s first full-ish length video. Prior to the pandemic the company would focus on shorter edits; with the quarantine came less people, less hassle, and more possibilities.
It’s hard to wrap your head around some of the tricks Willis Kimbel does, but the real trick is that he can do them on every style and size of transition. (A one-foot nosegrab five-o grind… Whatchu talkin’ about Willis?!) In today’s video from OJ Wheels, he takes his freewheelin’ antics to Mammoth Lakes, Klamath Falls, and every backyard pool in between. Watch the video, above!
Vans released its latest video this morning, with footage of how Justin Henry reacted to going pro for Quasi, and how a freak accident laid him up for a while. The Columbus, Ohio, skater went pro last year with a billboard of his slam-dunk graphic in his hometown; today’s 10-minute video features newly released footage from Quasi’s archive. (He had parts in the brand’s Mother and Grand Prairie full-lengths.) See how Henry’s piece of the world changed after he went pro, in the above video.
The fourth series of MACBA Life‘s annual plaza competition, ‘King Of MACBA,’ is deep into its second round now with Tiago Lemos and Nassim Lachhab facing off. Not to give anything away, but these guys are on a whole other level, obviously. There are some tricks here that the casual viewer will—rightly—think, “Oh, there’s no way he’s landing that,” but get ready to be surprised because Lemos and Lachhab are on their A-game. Watch this unbelievable match, above!
In the fourth episode of ‘A Simple Path’ Season 2—available here on The Berrics until 8:00am PST Saturday—Yann Horowitz continued his adventures in Switzerland and Italy. The latest episode of Insight TV’s series has us rocking our way through uncharted territory, and Horowitz shows you a skate landscape you’ve never seen before. Watch as the Swiss and Italian skate scenes continue to mesmerize audiences around the world. All previous episodes of ‘A Simple Path’, along with a lot of other great content, is available to watch now at Insight.TV!
