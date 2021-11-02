Wakefield soccer upset in the first round

In the first playoff game of the 2021 season, the boy’s varsity soccer team defeated Lawrence High School 3-0 on Oct. 26. Early in the first half, senior Charlie Duchene passed the ball to junior Ike Sheets, who moved to the outside and shot the ball to score. Sheets’ goal was the first of the game, raising the score to 1-0. The score remained 1-0 through halftime. In the second half, senior Alden Breford heads the ball, sending it into the back of the net to score a goal. Shortly after, sophomore Beck Rettenmaier gets the ball past the goalie, running it into the net, scoring the third and final goal of the game. The Lancers remained ahead for the rest of the game, winning 3-0 when the final whistle was blown. Their win advanced them to the regional championship.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO