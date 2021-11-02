CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakefield soccer upset in the first round

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — Wakefield’s boys soccer team faced an early exit from...

smeharbinger.net

Gallery: Boys Varsity Soccer Defeats Lawrence High 3-0 in the First Round of Playoffs

In the first playoff game of the 2021 season, the boy’s varsity soccer team defeated Lawrence High School 3-0 on Oct. 26. Early in the first half, senior Charlie Duchene passed the ball to junior Ike Sheets, who moved to the outside and shot the ball to score. Sheets’ goal was the first of the game, raising the score to 1-0. The score remained 1-0 through halftime. In the second half, senior Alden Breford heads the ball, sending it into the back of the net to score a goal. Shortly after, sophomore Beck Rettenmaier gets the ball past the goalie, running it into the net, scoring the third and final goal of the game. The Lancers remained ahead for the rest of the game, winning 3-0 when the final whistle was blown. Their win advanced them to the regional championship.
SOCCER
ttusports.com

Tech soccer collects 1-0 win over EIU in first round of OVC Tournament

MURRAY, Ky. – A Gabby Garcia score early in the second half helped ignite the way for the Tennessee Tech soccer team, as the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles secured a 1-0 win over No. 8 Eastern Illinois in Fridays first round of the OVC Tournament. Tech's triumph, which was the program's...
MURRAY, KY
bocopreps.com

Boys soccer: Raptors soar past Gateway in first round of Class 5A playoffs

LONGMONT — Undefeated looks good on Silver Creek soccer. After missing out on the COVID-19-delayed Season C Class 5A spring playoffs due to a pandemic-restricted bracket last year, the Raptors knew they had to be perfect if they wanted to make their way into the postseason this year. Their schedule of 4A-majority opponents didn’t help their case last season, but their dominance through it this year couldn’t be ignored.
LONGMONT, CO
bgfalconmedia.com

Zips rout Falcons in soccer upset

On a chilly senior night in Akron, the #14 BGSU men’s soccer team suffered an upset loss to the hands of the Akron Zips 1-5. Going into the game, a certain energy surrounded the matchup, and the thought came to fruition. Only seven minutes into the game, forward Will Jackson...
AKRON, OH
sierracollege.edu

Women’s Soccer Blanks Modesto in First Round of 2021 Big 8 Tournament

Sierra College Women's Soccer takes down Modesto 5-0 in round one of the 2021 Big 8 Conference tournament last Friday in Rocklin. The Wolverines posted 5 goals, including back to back goals in the second half from Alyssa Luna. Sierra's first goal came just over 20 minutes in, scored by...
ROCKLIN, CA
mymalonetelegram.com

Lucas Monette’s overtime goal lifts Chateaugay boys soccer to 2-1 win over Heuvelton in Class D tournament’s first round

CHATEAUGAY — It wasn’t what Chateaugay boys soccer goalkeeper Owen Rockhill was expecting from Heuvelton. With the playing field on Monday slick from the rain, both teams had focused on ripping shots across the grass throughout the game. But this time, merely a minute into overtime, in Chateaugay’s 2-1, first...
CHATEAUGAY, NY
Central Michigan Life

Soccer upsets Ohio in double OT

Hearts pounding, fans standing as all eyes were on Central Michigan's Maria Kaschalk as she approached the ball for a free kick in double overtime. The ball flies off her foot and the angle is perfect, whistling over the heads of every player and curling right over the hands of the goalkeeper.
OHIO STATE
Longview Daily News

3A Soccer Districts: Kelso grits out first-round matchup, bound for State

KELSO — Any other measure would have favored their guests, but the Kelso soccer team came out ahead in the only statistic that matters, beating Bonney Lake 2-1 at Schroeder Field in the first round of the 3A District III/IV Tournament on Saturday. The Panthers controlled play for most of...
KELSO, WA
Addison Independent

Tiger boys’ soccer outlasts Eagles in first-round match

MIDDLEBURY — The rubber match between the Middlebury and Mount Abraham boys’ soccer teams came on Thursday in the first round of the Division II tournament, and the host No. 5 Tigers pulled away in the second half to claim the win over the 12th-seeded Eagles, 3-1. In the regular season, each team had won by 1-0 scores on the other’s turf.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
pittsburghsoccernow.com

WPIAL Soccer Playoffs, Girls 4A and 3A First Round Scoreboard (10/25/2021)

The WPIAL soccer playoffs continue on Monday, October 25, with Class 4A and Class 3A girls first round games. (Fox Chapel wins 5-4 in PK shootout) Quarterfinal Round – Thursday, October 28 (4A and 3A Girls) 4A. North Allegheny (1) vs Fox Chapel (9) Seneca Valley (4) vs Norwin (5)
Tacoma News Tribune

High school girls soccer district tournament playoff first-round matchups

For the first time since March 2020, high school playoffs are happening in Washington. Here are the first-round matchups for the West Central III/Southwest bidistrict high school girls soccer tournaments. CLASS 4A. Graham-Kapowsin at Kentwood, Oct. 30, 1 p.m. Kennedy Catholic at Sumner, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. Skyview at Rogers,...
HIGH SCHOOL
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Mead upsets Bluedevils in first round of playoffs

Wynot- Playing the role of spoiler, was the script that fit the Mead Football Team in the first round of the Class D-2 Football Playoffs on Oct. 21 at Wynot. Against the sixth-seeded Bluedevils, the 11th seeded Raiders earned a 26-20 victory. In the first quarter, it was Wynot who...
MEAD, NE

