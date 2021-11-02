Patriot runners finish third in regionals

CEDARVILLE — The Botkins boys and girls teams both advanced from the OHSAA Division III Southwest District Cedarville Championships on Saturday at Cedarville University. In the boys race, team champion Fort Loramie held a 49-65 margin over runner-up Botkins. The rest of the field included Anna (130 points), Mechanicsburg (148), Russia (177), Cedarville (177), Legacy Christian (198), Houston (206), Covington (227), Miami East (296), Newton Local (308), Greeneview (335), Ansonia (346), Franklin Monroe (360), Arcanum (390), Lehman Catholic (423), Triad (471), Jackson Center (481), Springfield Emmanuel Christian (491), Tri-County North (510), East Dayton Christian (621), Tri-Village (641) and Yellow Springs (665). Bradford, Dixie, Fairlawn, Mississinawa Valley, National Trail, Northeastern, Riverside, Southeastern, Springfield Catholic Central, Twin Valley South did not have complete teams.
Comments / 0