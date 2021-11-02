CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriot runners finish third in regionals

restorationnewsmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARY — Franklin Academy’s boys cross-country team qualified for the 2A...

restorationnewsmedia.com

newswatchman.com

Eastern cross country sends three to regionals; Aiden Werner finishes as state runner-up

Eastern’s high school cross country team competed in the Division 3 district championships this past Saturday, hosted by the University of Rio Grande. Senior Abby Cochenour earned her fourth consecutive Regional qualification by placing fourth overall in a time of 21:23. Abby also earned All-District honors for the fourth time in her high school career. In her first district appearance, teammate Madi Day finished 90th overall with a new personal best time of 28:30.
SPORTS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Win Doubles, Claim Two Runner-Up Finishes in Final Day of ITA Regionals

LINCOLN, Neb. – Monday marked the fifth and final day of the ITA Central Regional Championships in Lincoln, and Arkansas represented three of the four players/teams competing in championship matches. Melvin Manuel and Adrien Burdet took on fellow Hogs Oscar Pinto Sansano and Riccardo Trione in the doubles final, and...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Ardmoreite

Madill's Sanchez takes 1st; Plainview, Dickson runners finish in top 5 at regionals

It was a successful Saturday for area runners during the regional cross country meets at Waurika High School. Madill’s Isabel Sanchez led the way by winning an individual Class 4A Regional Championship. The senior ran a 12:17.15 for first place to help propel the Lady Wildcats to a second-place finish, while Plainview took third and Sulphur was sixth.
MADILL, OK
#Cary#Franklin Academy
bigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids runner hoping for strong performance at regional

BIG RAPIDS – Big Rapids sophomore Oliviah Malloy enjoyed a season record on Saturday at the Northern Michigan Cross Country championships in Gaylord, but is hoping to get an even better clocking this Friday. Malloy and the Cardinals are scheduled to run in the Division 2 regional at Chippewa Hills...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
thecantonherald.com

Eaglettes finish third in district race

The Canton Eaglettes were a team on a mission during the final weeks of district play, posting four consecutive wins to move to within a single game of first place Van heading into play Oct. 27. Canton would complete what had been an epic comeback in the contest, stretching their winning ...
CANTON, TX
bigrapidsnews.com

Crossroads runner eyes strong race at regional

BIG RAPIDS – Crossroads sophomore Amelia Thompson has had an impressive season so far and is hoping it only gets better. Thompson as a freshman had a personal record of 19:43 and competed in the Division 4 state meet. She earned all-state honors by placing 19th overall in 20 minutes 49.12 seconds.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
skyhinews.com

EGMS runner third at state championships

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live. Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire. If you value local journalism, consider making...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
mahometdaily.com

Boyd wins Regional in photo finish

Mahomet-Seymour sophomore Ava Boyd won a regional cross-country championship on Saturday in a photo finish at the Olney girls’ Class 2A meet. Boyd and Centennial sophomore Brooklynn Sweikar each ran the 3-mile course at Olney Central College in 19 minutes, 13.78 seconds. The winner was determined by going to the thousands of a second.
OLNEY, IL
Marysville Journal-Tribune

Bunsold runners place third in state

The Bunsold Middle School boys cross-country team recently placed third in the OHSAA state meet. Members of the squad are from left, Adam DeSutter, Keaton Sanford, Mack Weithman, Trey Greenbaum, Luke Reighard, Paxton Herring, Andy Burkholder, Ari Guenther, Samuel Krueger and Hunter Sullivan. (Photo submitted)... For the full story, select...
EDUCATION
moraviansports.com

Greyhound Women Finish as Runner-Up at 2021 Landmark Conference Championships

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- The Moravian University women's cross country team finished as the runner-up at the 2021 Landmark Conference Championships hosted by the Greyhounds at Bicentennial Park Saturday as the squad came up just one point shy of tying champion Susquehanna University. How It Happened. Moravian scored 61 points in...
SPORTS
Post Register

Snake River boys' runners finish second at state

BOISE – Bingham County has had a great fall as far as cross country goes. Not only did the Blackfoot boys grab the 4A title, the Snake River girls grabbed the 3A state title. In addition, the Snake River boys finished second in the 3A classification behind the 1-2 finish...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Americus Times-Recorder

Southland Academy XC Boys earn Region Championship and Lady Raiders finish third

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Boys’ XC (Cross Country) team won the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Region 3-AAA Championship and the Lady Raiders finished in second place at the GISA Region 3-AAA Meet held at Southland Academy on Saturday, October 23. The Raiders finished the meet in first place...
AMERICUS, GA
nordakpublishing.com

Patriot girls claim third at state cross-country

By James R. Johnson • news@tctribune.net The cross-country course at Parkhurst Recreation Area in Jamestown is a hilly challenge for high school athletes. “16:32.8 is my personal-best time. That last 2K and the hill killed me in the end,” said Hillsboro-Central Valley’s Christian Brist after finishing second overall in the boys 5K. “I couldn’t have run any faster.” May-Port CG […]
EDUCATION
Belgrade News

Three Forks boys earn runner up finish at state meet

Heading into the season expectations had been raised for Three Forks’ cross country program. The boys placed third at state a year ago while the girls finished just outside of the podium. Thus, the goal in 2021 was to move up in the standings. The Wolves' boys managed to do...
THREE FORKS, MT
Wapakoneta Daily News

PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Botkins boys secure district runner-up finish

CEDARVILLE — The Botkins boys and girls teams both advanced from the OHSAA Division III Southwest District Cedarville Championships on Saturday at Cedarville University. In the boys race, team champion Fort Loramie held a 49-65 margin over runner-up Botkins. The rest of the field included Anna (130 points), Mechanicsburg (148), Russia (177), Cedarville (177), Legacy Christian (198), Houston (206), Covington (227), Miami East (296), Newton Local (308), Greeneview (335), Ansonia (346), Franklin Monroe (360), Arcanum (390), Lehman Catholic (423), Triad (471), Jackson Center (481), Springfield Emmanuel Christian (491), Tri-County North (510), East Dayton Christian (621), Tri-Village (641) and Yellow Springs (665). Bradford, Dixie, Fairlawn, Mississinawa Valley, National Trail, Northeastern, Riverside, Southeastern, Springfield Catholic Central, Twin Valley South did not have complete teams.
BOTKINS, OH
clarendonlive.com

CHS runners compete at regional meet

Clarendon freshman Bryce Williams competed in the Regional Cross-Country Meet in Lubbock Monday at Mae Simmons Park in a field of 147 other runners. Williams has been running strong all year and finished a respectable 34th place with a time of 19:54 for the 5,000 meter race. Williams’ time did not allow him to take the trip to the State Meet this year, but he said, “I will get to State next year.”
CLARENDON, TX
Ladysmith News

Tridents finish third at Conference Championship

The Trident Swim and Dive team competed at Colby and at the Conference Championship meet over the past few weeks. The Trident’s season record moved to 6 and 2 with the win over Colby/Abby and finished the Great Northern Conference Championship in third place. The Tridents opened the Colby/Abby meet...
SWIMMING & SURFING

