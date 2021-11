Surprise surprise, Gamevil's ploy to create a CSR Racing clone with the Project CARS brand hasn't worked out. Seven months after the initial release, Gamevil and Slightly Mad Studios have announced that their one-touch racer Project CARS GO isn't long for this world. As of yesterday, the Play Store listing can no longer be downloaded, though those that still have the game installed will be able to play until November 30th, when the servers will be shut down. All in-app purchases are already disabled, and those still holding in-game currency have an opportunity to spend it before the 30th, and if you're still holding this currency when the doors shutter, you will have an opportunity to receive a return.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO