Tensions that have been building all month peak on the 10th when aggressive Mars squares off with slow and steady Saturn. But don’t take this as an excuse to hide under the covers until the worst is over. The only way out of this pressure cooker is to strategize. With Mercury also in the crosshairs of this difficult aspect, our words are sharp and our feelings might get hurt. Luckily, the sun connects with space-cadet Neptune on the 12th (in a dreamy aspect found in the chart of the ethereal Isabella Rossellini) letting us smooth things over as we forge ahead against the odds.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO