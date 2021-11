Handmade clothes and accessories make the perfect additions to your wardrobe and to the wardrobes of your friends and family, too. These pieces are special and unique, and they result in a closet full of tailored-to-you items that no one else will have. If you've never made your own clothes before, know that it's never too late to start. "The little girl inside me always wanting to design and make clothes is doing cartwheels right now—you have no idea! But the truth is, I am no expert," shares Erin Sesil, an ethical fashion creator. "I'm a beginner who refuses to give up, has watched pretty much every YouTube video I could get my hands on, and most importantly has observed with immense admiration my fellow sewists who I can truthfully say I'd be no where in this journey without."

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO