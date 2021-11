Japanese pop star Gen Hoshino shared a behind-the-scenes video capturing the shooting of his “Cube” music video. “Cube” is the hitmaker’s latest track being featured as the theme of a Japanese movie by the same name -- a modern remake of the 1997 Canadian blockbuster. The music video was helmed by MIKIKO, the choreographer known for her works with Perfume and many of Hoshino’s previous visuals and concert tours. The monochrome “Cube” music video is her directorial debut and features Hoshino and his dancers performing in a huge set as the camera switches between subjective and objective viewpoints. Masaki Suda, the star of the movie, makes a brief appearance in the clip as well.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO