Here’s an idea for beauty brands. Why not create the ultimate planet-saving, people-protecting moisturiser? After all, like most of us, you believe in a world where your staff won’t be working in miserable conditions, you’re aware of your carbon footprint, and you’ve read through The British Beauty Council’s mammoth 2020 report The Courage To Change – an act that in itself takes nerves of steel, as statistic after statistic highlights the urgent need for action. (A pot of moisturiser can take a thousand years to decompose; scented products emit the same level of chemical vapours as petrol from cars; water poverty is set to impact two-thirds of the population by 2025… Scary stuff that’s sadly all too real.)

SKIN CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO