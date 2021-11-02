CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoak up the sunshine on our pleasantly dry Tuesday. Looks cloudier for Wednesday. And possibly some raindrops on Thursday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. It has been a beautiful day. It will be cool overnight with warm afternoons. It is definitely layer weather. There is a chance for...

www.wlox.com

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy warmth, temperatures slide this week

If you enjoyed the warmer air on Saturday, you will really like what Sunday has in store. Temperatures are cool to start, but with the help of persistent winds out of the south, we should warm even more this afternoon. I am expecting most of us to reach that 70 degree mark, with a few in western Kansas over 80.
WLOX

Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast

It was stunning today! The sky will stay clear tonight, and we'll easily cool down into the low 40s by the morning. This lovely weather will last through the middle of the week, but rain chances will increase by Thursday. Here's the latest forecast. Taylor's Sunday 10 PM First Alert...
WBAY Green Bay

First Alert Forecast: Big Changes on the way!

Temperatures will be in the 60s this weekend! Cooler temperatures will arrive by the middle of the work week. Task force struggles to get data on missing, murdered indigenous women. A new report faults federal agencies for not doing enough. Here in Wisconsin, a state task force has been working...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warm Temps To Start The Week, Rain And Cooler Temps By The End

CHICAGO (CBS) — Welcome to Central Standard Time. Today will be a mostly sunny, breezy and warmer Autumn day. High temps running about 10° warmer than typical. Monday brings sunshine and warm temperatures. The next chance of rain comes mid-week. November 7 Normal- 53 Saturday- 59 Today- 64 Sunrise- 6:32 am CST Sunset- 4:38 pm CST FORECAST Today- mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. 64 Tonight- clear and 46 Monday- mostly sunny and 66
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Skies And Warmer Highs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hopefully, everyone is refreshed after an extra hour of sleep! We have this one last cold morning to get through before we see lows return closer to normal for our morning lows the next several days. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a beautiful day to get out and see the fall foliage before the colors fade which some are already doing. By the end of next week, will be past the peak. If you need to get out and rake leaves, we have plenty of dry days to do so! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Next week, high pressure strengthens and that will keep us maintaining the dry stretch with sunshine and highs above normal in the low 60s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday night football looks great at Heinz Field where temperatures will be in the 50s with clear skies. There’s a small chance we could see light rain overnight Wednesday and into Thursday for Verteran’s Day, but the better chance looks to be Friday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps & Sunny skies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime temperatures will remain well above average today. A couple of weather systems passing north of our area will bring slightly cooler temperatures during the early to midweek period. Dry conditions will prevail for the next 7 days. TODAY: Mostly sunny with high in...
WITN

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather returning this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our weekend coastal storm is moving away from the coast Monday. Clouds will clear out, allowing our temperatures to climb from the low 40s at sunrise to the mid 60s by early afternoon with slowly diminishing winds. We’ll see the clear sunny skies hang around through...
WLOX

Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast

Talk about a chilly morning! We dropped into the upper 30s and low 40s. However, we are going to see lots of sunshine today, and we'll warm up near 70 this afternoon. Our nice stretch of weather will continue into the work week. Here's the latest forecast. Taylor's Sunday 10...
