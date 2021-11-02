CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
G20 nations contribute to two million air pollution deaths annually

Cosmos
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir pollution causes roughly four million premature deaths every year, but these deaths are not distributed equally across the globe. Consumption in the G20 nations is responsible for half of these deaths, according to new research. The paper, published in Nature Communications, examines the effect of consumption worldwide on...

cosmosmagazine.com

ecowatch.com

Top Cancerous Air Pollution Sites in U.S. Revealed

An extensive analysis by ProPublica reveals a detailed map of more than 1,000 American communities that are hotspots for carcinogenic air pollution. The worst three are in Louisiana's "Cancer Alley," five of the top 20 are in Texas, and predominantly Black areas experience double the cancer risk of white areas.
ENVIRONMENT
Eos

Air Pollution Killed a Million People in Africa in 2019

Air pollution was responsible for 1.1 million deaths across Africa in 2019, with more than half of those fatalities associated with household (indoor) pollutants, according to a study recently published in The Lancet Planetary Health. “Furthermore, air pollution is costing African countries billions [of dollars] in gross domestic product and...
CHINA
Medscape News

Indoor Air Pollution Is a Major Culprit in Preterm Births

Scientists have long known that exposure to air pollution during pregnancy increases risks for preterm birthor low birth weight. New findings suggest that pollution exposures are higher in low- and middle-income countries and especially from indoor sources. In 2019, for example, about half the world’s population breathed household air pollution...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Eos

An Eye in the Sky Tracks Air Pollution Inequality in U.S. Cities

Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is a combustion pollutant that combines in the atmosphere to form particulate matter and ozone. It often serves as a surrogate for other forms of toxic pollution and can cause health problems in humans, especially those related to the respiratory system, like asthma. Most emissions come from cars, trucks, and other fossil fuel–burning equipment.
ENVIRONMENT
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

G20 leaders back COVID measures as deaths top 5 million

At the G20 leaders meeting in Rome this weekend, the group agreed on a goal of vaccinating at least 70% of the world's population by the middle of next year, and with the world still grappling with a number of hot spots, the death toll this weekend topped 5 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theiet.org

Consumption of G20 nations responsible for premature deaths of 78,000 infants

Japanese and Australian researchers have concluded the number of premature deaths worldwide caused by consumption in G20 nations. While most countries acknowledge that they contribute to global levels of PM2.5 – fine particulate matter – there is little agreement on how much and thus the extent of their financial responsibility. In particular, far harder to measure than the direct production of PM2.5 by factories and cars is the amount caused by consumption.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Cutting ammonia emissions is a cost-effective way to prevent air pollution deaths

Tackling pollution from the emission of nitrogen compounds, particularly ammonia, could reduce many of the 23.3 million years of life that were lost prematurely across the world in 2013 due to nitrogen-related air pollution, an international study led by Chinese scientists has discovered using a modeling framework, including the IIASA GAINS model.
ENVIRONMENT
Press Democrat

World’s top economies responsible for 2 million particle pollution deaths each year

As world leaders meet in Glasgow at COP26 to curb emissions of greenhouse gases and combat climate change, a new study finds that the world's top economies and their consumption habits are responsible for half the global deaths from noxious particle pollution. Most of these deaths are occurring in developing countries laying bare stark environmental inequities.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

National cohort and meteorological data based nested case"“control study on the association between air pollution exposure and thyroid cancer

The objective of this study was to evaluate the influence of exposure to meteorological conditions, including air pollution, on thyroid cancer. A nested case"“control study was conducted utilizing 4632 patients with thyroid cancer and 18,528 control subjects who were matched at a 1:4 ratio by age group, sex, income, and region of residence. Korean National Health Insurance Service-Health Screening Cohort data from 2002 to 2015 were used. Odds ratios (ORs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated for thyroid cancer correlated with meteorological and air pollution exposure over a moving average of 3Â years before the index dates. For all participants, the adjusted ORs associated with relative humidity (1.01, 95% CI 1.00"“1.03, P value"‰="‰0.023), ambient atmospheric pressure (1.02, 95% CI 1.01"“1.03, P value"‰<"‰0.001), and sunshine duration (1.17, 95% CI 1.04"“1.31, P value"‰="‰0.007) indicated correlations with the occurrence of thyroid cancer; however, these results were inconsistent in the subgroup analyses. Overall, exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) (1.33, 95% CI 1.24"“1.43, P value"‰<"‰0.001) and particulate matter (PM10) (0.64, 95% CI 0.60"“0.69, P value"‰<"‰0.001) were related to thyroid cancer. These relationships persisted in the subgroup analyses. In conclusion, thyroid cancer occurrence was positively associated with NO2 exposure and negatively associated with PM10 exposure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gcaptain.com

Are Ship Backlogs Contributing to Higher Air Pollution Near Key U.S. Ports?

Satellite observations of nitrogen dioxide near key U.S. ports suggest that increased shipping activity and backlogs may be affecting air quality. Congestion at the United States’ busiest ports has been blamed for everything from supply chain snarls to inflation and even an oil spill. Scientists say the backlogs may now also be causing higher air pollution.
INDUSTRY
Cosmos

Indonesia becomes first country to authorise Novavax vaccine

Indonesia has become the first country in the world to grant emergency authorisation to the Novavax vaccine for COVID-19. The vaccine, which was developed by American company Novavax and will (in Indonesia’s case) be manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, is going to start shipping to Indonesia immediately. The...
Design Taxi

Over 70 Million Americans Are Living In Places With Toxic Air Pollution: Report

Image ID 162269031 © via OlgaKorica | Dreamstime.com. While America may be known for its sprawling national parks, many of its citizens are living in hazardous “sacrifice zones,” where air pollution levels pose a serious cancer risk to residents. According to a recent report by ProPublica, almost 250,000 Americans are...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 250 million

(CNN) — More than 250 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This grim milestone comes about a year and eight months since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic in March 2020. The first 50 million cases were reported over the first eight months -- a full year ago, on November 7, 2020 -- and there have been about 50 million new cases reported about every three months since then.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Ammonia from farms behind 60% of UK particulate air pollution – study

Sixty per cent of the tiny particles polluting the air in the UK are from ammonia leaking from farms, according to research. The ammonia is released from livestock manure and urine and the overuse of synthetic nitrogen fertilisers. The gas drifts into cities and reacts with other air pollutants to form tiny particulate matter, called PM2.5, which is the deadliest form of air pollution.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cosmos

COP26: how are we travelling?

World leaders have departed COP26, but the Glasgow climate-change conference continues for another week. So, what happened this week, and where did Australia stand?. The conference has seen several prominent international agreements on reducing greenhouse-gas emissions in difference areas – particularly around methane and deforestation. Over 100 countries have signed...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Another Virus Spreading In China Is Causing 'Concern', Expert Says

A recent outbreak of bird flu among residents in China is raising concern among experts, who have warned that the new strain could potentially be deadlier than a previously circulating strain. China has reported 21 human infections of the H5N6 strain of bird flu this year to the World Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH

