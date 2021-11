Here is a full guide on how to fix “Bad Image, D3D11.dll is either not designed to run on Windows or it contains an error” problem on Windows 11/10. The D3D11.dll file is part of the DirectX 11 distribution and it is primarily used by applications and games that require a lot of graphical processing. Some users have complained of facing this error when trying to open an application or game. Usually, reinstalling the software fixes the error in most cases, but it doesn’t seem to fix this specific error. Now, if you are encountering this particular error with it, this post will help you. We are going to list down multiple methods that will help you fix the error.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO