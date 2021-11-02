CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: DeMar DeRozan scores 37 points, 7 rebounds in win vs. Celtics

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08C5qH_0ckIMUnV00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday. the Chicago Bulls continued their hot start as they comeback from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Boston Celtics, 128-114.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine led a dynamic scoring punch that brought the Bulls back into the game and ultimately on top with a 14-point win to bring their record to 6-1 on the season.

DeRozan led the way for the Bulls with 37 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 15-of-20 shooting from the floor.

Throughout the game, DeRozan was able to get to whatever spot he wanted and once he got hot, that opened up the offense for Zach LaVine to get going in the second half.

Check out the top highlights from DeRozan’s 37-point performance below.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ Zach LaVine reacts to Joel Embiid almost knocking out Lonzo Ball

In the midst of a tight battle between the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid lost control of the ball and immediately thought it was a foul. When not given a call, he swung his arm in frustration and almost knocked out Lonzo Ball in the process. Had the Chicago point guard not been aware of the situation, he could have been seriously injured. Here were star Zach LaVine’s thoughts on the situation, per Cody Westerlund:
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
Yardbarker

DeMar DeRozan On The Chemistry Of The Chicago Bulls: “We Have No Egos”

The Chicago Bulls currently have the best record in the Eastern Conference. After a long time, the Bulls are looking like a team that can give their opponents a run for their money. The credit goes to the management for making some pretty great decisions in the offseason. With Zach...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#The Boston Celtics
chatsports.com

DeMar DeRozan powers Chicago Bulls past Toronto Raptors 111-108

TORONTO - DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points to lead his Chicago Bulls past the Toronto Raptors 111-108 on Monday in a return to Scotiabank Arena against his former team. DeRozan had three late field goals to help Chicago (4-0) remain undefeated. Bulls guard Zach LaVine matched DeRozan’s 22 points. DeRozan...
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch DeMar DeRozan Air Ball Potential Game-Winner In Bulls Loss To Knicks

The New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls on Thursday evening, which was the first lost of the season for the Bulls. View the original article to see embedded media. On Thursday night, the New York Knicks officially gave the Chicago Bulls their first loss of the season. The Bulls...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan's Poise, Production Making Immediate Impact

PHILADELPHIA — It’s hard to know where to begin to fully quantify the impact DeMar DeRozan has had in the early days of his Chicago Bulls tenure. You could start on the court, where the four-time All-Star is averaging 25.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4 assists on 49.3/41.2/87 percent shooting splits for the 6-1 Bulls.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bulls' trust in DeMar DeRozan is paying dividends

As the chaos swirled around him and his new teammates treated ball security as if it were optional, DeMar DeRozan stood out as a beacon of calm. DeRozan has done what he did Monday night in Toronto many, many times before. Nine seasons as the face of the Raptors franchise afforded him plenty of opportunity.
NBA
chatsports.com

DeMar DeRozan was our rebound, Doug McDermott is the player we’ve been waiting for

Last year, the Spurs employed a starting five of DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, and Jakob Poeltl when all were healthy. This year, the exit of DeMar DeRozan left opportunity for Lonnie Walker IV or Devin Vassell to fill the gap. Instead, the Spurs signed free agent Doug McDermott.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Miles Bridges scores 25 points in loss to Celtics

Miles Bridges totaled 25 points (11-22 FG, 1-1 FT, 2-10 3PT), grabbed ten rebounds, three assists, one steal, and turned the ball over two times in the Hornets' 140-129 loss to the Celtics on Monday. Fantasy Impact:. Bridges grabbed his first double-double of the season on Monday despite being cold...
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan is proving the awful takes dead wrong

The Chicago Bulls are now 4-0 for the first time in 25 years, and boy does it feel good to be a fan. Billy Donovan has been brilliant, for the most part, in helping all of the new faces adjust and buy into his system. Monday night, the Bulls defeated the Toronto Raptors on the road in what became a very close game in the final minutes.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy