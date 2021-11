In the 1990s, my team and I scaled FUBU from a small business in my house in Queens to a company grossing $350 million in annual worldwide sales. We were able to do that by understanding our strengths and finding partners to help us execute everything else. We knew that we excelled at creating quality apparel for males between 18 and 35 who loved hip-hop music and primarily lived in inner cities. However, we wanted to expand beyond men’s apparel into categories like women, boys, and accessories, so we found manufacturers who were experts at making those products. We also found distributors who knew how to get our products into Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO