Jets still rejecting Denzel Mims trade inquiries

Back in September, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Jets were turning away trade inquiries for Denzel Mims.

With the trade deadline now just hours away, that remains the case, per the New York Post’s Brian Costello. Costello reported that the Jets have consistently told interested suitors no when asked about the second-year wide receiver.

Mims is coming off his first start of the season in place of the injured Corey Davis, but he wasn’t used consistently prior to Week 8, thus fueling trade speculation. He fell behind learning Mike LaFleur’s scheme and lost weight due to food poisoning over the offseason, but that was months ago.

The Jets have since highlighted the 24-year-old’s imperfect fit in Mike LaFleur’s system, his lack of crispness running short and intermediate routes, his unfamiliarity with every receiver position, and his inability to contribute on special teams. All of this has led to questions about his future in New York, but it appears his stay will continue.

Mims has just six catches for 109 yards in 2021. He’s only played 100 snaps this season. Mims dropped a would-be touchdown in the end zone in Sunday’s win over the Bengals.