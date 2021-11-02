CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets still rejecting Denzel Mims trade inquiries

By Gary Phillips
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3WJj_0ckIKpvO00

Back in September, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Jets were turning away trade inquiries for Denzel Mims.

With the trade deadline now just hours away, that remains the case, per the New York Post’s Brian Costello. Costello reported that the Jets have consistently told interested suitors no when asked about the second-year wide receiver.

Mims is coming off his first start of the season in place of the injured Corey Davis, but he wasn’t used consistently prior to Week 8, thus fueling trade speculation. He fell behind learning Mike LaFleur’s scheme and lost weight due to food poisoning over the offseason, but that was months ago.

The Jets have since highlighted the 24-year-old’s imperfect fit in Mike LaFleur’s system, his lack of crispness running short and intermediate routes, his unfamiliarity with every receiver position, and his inability to contribute on special teams. All of this has led to questions about his future in New York, but it appears his stay will continue.

Mims has just six catches for 109 yards in 2021. He’s only played 100 snaps this season. Mims dropped a would-be touchdown in the end zone in Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Denzel Mims will finally get his moment in the limelight

A surprising late addition to the New York Jets‘ Week 8 injury report was top wideout Corey Davis, who was limited in practice on Thursday with a hip injury. Davis did not practice on Friday and is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is officially listed as doubtful.
NFL
USA Today

Denzel Mims will finally... maybe... possibly get a chance with Corey Davis doubtful

Maybe you’ve heard this one before, but Jets WR Denzel Mims could see a larger role this Sunday when New York hosts the Bengals. Gang Green will likely be without top wideout Corey Davis, who is doubtful with a hip injury. Assuming Davis is indeed sidelined, Robert Saleh said Mims will have “an opportunity to step into the Z role” on the outside and join a rotation that includes Keelan Cole and Elijah Moore.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
profootballrumors.com

Teams Showing Interest In Jets WRs Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, teams are looking toward New York for some receiver help. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv, Jets wideouts Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims “have emerged as hot names on the market.” The Saints and Packers are among the teams seeking help at the position, per the report.
NFL
JetsCountry

Jets' GM Joe Douglas Praises Denzel Mims For Growth This Season

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has been through quite a few obstacles so far this season. An offseason illness kept the second-year wideout off the practice field, relegating him to the sidelines early on thanks to a talented wide receiver room. Like last year, Mims has flashed potential when he's...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Bengals#Nfl Network#American Football#The New York Post
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Big Seahawks News

The Seattle Seahawks expect to get quarterback Russell Wilson back from his injury and he’s not the only major addition that might be arriving soon. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prefers the Seahawks over every other potential destination. Beckham Jr....
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

It sounds like it will be the Cooper Rush show in Minnesota on Sunday night. The Cowboys have yet to announce a starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against the Vikings, but based on the pregame warmup scene, it looks like Rush will start. “Cooper Rush is leading the way...
NFL
FanSided

49ers burned by referees on horrendous penalty vs. Cardinals

49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead had a would-be sack, but an awfully questionable facemask penalty negated a key third-down stop versus the Cardinals. The San Francisco 49ers shouldn’t need a lot of breaks against a shorthanded Arizona Cardinals squad in Week 9, particularly with the Cardinals missing quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who were both out with injuries.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy