Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-SC, sent a strongly worded letter to FDA yesterday requesting clarity on the matter of NAC, NDI enforcement and other matters. Duncan’s letter leads with the NAC issue, which is of significant concern to the industry because of the large number of manufacturers using the ingredient and the large number of products on teh shelf. Duncan’s letter notes that a federally maintained label database shows that as many as 1,170 supplements containing NAC are on the market.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO