Yesterday we learned that Mastodon and High on Fire guitarists Brent Hinds and Matt Pike were moving their long-teased new project forward. Under ordinary circumstances that’d be good news, and indeed it is, but sadly it was tainted by another part of the same interview, in which Hinds referred to the band Disturbed as “gay ass shit.” No matter your opinion on Disturbed — and indeed, we’ve had some not-so-nice things to say about them over the years — there are plenty of ways to describe that sentiment without resorting to childish and dated homophobic slurs.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO