Whatever the maximum charge this woman can receive, please give it to her. I was really disappointed in my neighborhood on Sunday night. I had four trick or treaters in total. I think this was because my neighborhood runs their porch lights 24/7. Folks had their lights on, but weren't handing out any candy. The parents with the kids told me I was one of the few houses handing out candy, but everyone had their porch light on.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO