Two Way Talk: Tips to improve financial literacy

ROCKINGHAM — Jara Flowers understands that financial literacy is essential for people to establish a foundation to build upon. A Rockingham-native, Flowers returned to the area last year after living in Charlotte for most of her life. She saw first-hand the skills that individuals were lacking in this area. Drawing on the lessons she learned from her grandmother, Shirley Pratt-Little, who worked for the Richmond County Schools system for 38 years as a secretary and bookkeeper, Flowers decided to do her part to help people learn financial skills that would open up new opportunities for them in the future.

ROCKINGHAM, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO