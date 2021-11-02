Two Way Talk: Tips to improve financial literacy

On Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who have served in our armed forces. If you’ve recently separated or retired from the military, or you will be leaving soon, you can be proud of the service you’ve provided to your country. Once you’re a veteran, away from the...
KENTON — Kenton High School was selected as a Compass Award honoree for its financial literacy curriculum and consumer math course, which exposes students to banking services, credit card borrowing, loans, insurance and investments. The award through Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague’s office recognizes schools, organizations and individuals who teach financial literacy.
A longtime supporter of youth across the world, Usher’s New Look non-profit has landed a $500,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to do more good. The grant will support UNL’s high school leadership program, including its financial literacy programs, based on a press release. Since the Grammy-winning singer started UNL in 1990, it has helped over 50,000 youth through programs tied to education, professional development, and mental health to name a few.
The statewide financial literacy competition "What Does Financial Literacy Mean to Me?" aims to promote financial literacy education while giving Pennsylvania students in grades 7-12 a chance to win monetary prizes for their submissions.
Nationwide (BlackNews.com) – At just 11 years old, Caden Harris from Atlanta, Georgia, has already amassed a wealth of knowledge. His supportive parents nurtured his natural gifts and helped him launch his first business at seven years old. They encouraged him to write his first book by age eight. Caden recently purchased a 54-seat passenger bus that he is raising funds to convert the bus into his financial literacy traveling mobile unit to visit schools and create a money educational experience for area youth.
The PACE Center for Girls has received a massive donation to keep its programs running in the community and help set Southwest Florida’s young women up for success. The Center provides education, counseling, training and advocacy for girls and young women, and this $35,000 grant from the First Horizon Foundation will go towards teaching them financial literacy, something PACE staff says will help the girls in their careers and lives long after they leave the Center.
ROCKINGHAM — Jara Flowers understands that financial literacy is essential for people to establish a foundation to build upon. A Rockingham-native, Flowers returned to the area last year after living in Charlotte for most of her life. She saw first-hand the skills that individuals were lacking in this area. Drawing on the lessons she learned from her grandmother, Shirley Pratt-Little, who worked for the Richmond County Schools system for 38 years as a secretary and bookkeeper, Flowers decided to do her part to help people learn financial skills that would open up new opportunities for them in the future.
Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) are taking on a new initiative to empower their students financially. By 2028 the district has plans to incorporate a financial literacy class as a graduation requirement for all students.
As we approach the end of 2021, the team at Marzano Capital Group wants to put emphasis on a handful of important items when it comes to your personal finance. Please see below for some helpful year-end financial tips!. Benefit Changes at Work: The window for open enrollment and workplace
Educating yourself and others about what health literacy is and how to improve health literacy skills can improve the overall health of a community. “Health literacy” is defined in two ways – one to represent an individual’s ability to use health information and one to acknowledge an organization’s responsibility to convey health information.
Orchard Park High School joined the ranks of 17 high schools across New York state in becoming a Next Gen Personal Finance Gold Standard school for requiring students to complete at least one personal finance course before graduation. This honor comes on the heels of news from earlier in 2021 of the high school receiving a $10,000 Gold Standard Challenge […]
Throughout Hispanic Heritage month, CNBC, in partnership with Acorns, asked communities across America to nominate local financial literacy leaders who demonstrated a commitment to educating those who are often left behind. Hundreds of names were submitted, yet only a few could be chosen. These leaders have spent countless hours improving...
In almost three decades of coaching hundreds of companies on improving profit and engagement, my advice has never changed. It's always been to help your employees think and act like owners, and to treat them like partners. This tends to lead to better financial results for the company and better lives for the employees who drive those results.
Dear Savvy Senior: Do you know of any financial assistance programs that can help seniors with home improvement projects? I would like to help my grandparents make a few modifications to their house so they can continue living there safely, but money is tight. — Searching Grandson. Dear Searching: Yes!...
Lake Local Schools and Sun Federal Credit Union are partnering to offer a unique opportunity to the district’s high school students. On Fridays, during the lunch periods, Lake High School students have the opportunity to open accounts, make deposits and withdrawals, and complete other transactions at a student-run credit union, under the supervision of Sun Federal Credit Union employees.
INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new kind of school aimed at improving the lives of young Hoosiers and "breaking the cycle" of poverty opening on the east side of Indianapolis. The focus is all about preventing financial problems and starting healthy money habits. "I'm trying to build a financially lit community,"...
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center will offer a webinar covering money and relationships at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 2. . Find a full calendar of financial literacy events, including their Zoom links, at financialliteracy.psu.edu. Webinar registration is not required. The money and relationship webinar...
One year after its launch, the Idaho State University College of Business’s Financial Literacy Certificate Program has just received its first corporate endowed scholarship thanks to the support of Citizens Community Bank, a division of Glacier Bank. The Citizens Community Bank Financial Literacy Scholarship Endowment is aimed at fostering the...
A Roth IRA can be a great way for a child or grandchild to begin saving for retirement while learning about investing. A child can utilize a Roth IRA as long as he has some kind of income for the year. If the child isn’t a minor, he can open a Roth IRA at an investment firm. However, if the child is younger than 18, an adult will have to open what is known as a custodial IRA. These accounts are managed by an adult, such as the parents or grandparents, until the child is no longer a minor (typically at age 18). At that time, he assumes control of the account.
