ManpowerGroup needed extra effort with employees to hit vaccine goal: CEO Prising

Everett Cunningham has joined Exact Sciences as its Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Cunningham brings over 25 years of progressive responsibility in pharmaceuticals and medical services and a commitment to leadership excellence. Prior to joining Exact Sciences, he served as President & CEO of GE Healthcare’s U.S. & Canada region. Before joining GE, Cunningham served as the Senior Vice President, Commercial, at Quest Diagnostics, where he was responsible for global commercial sales, marketing, and commercial operations. Mr. Cunningham also served in numerous senior leadership roles at Pfizer, including: Regional President, Established Products for Asia Pacific, Senior Director of Worldwide Learning and Development, Senior Director of Business Operations, Vice President Sales for U.S. Pharmaceuticals, and Vice President of Global Corporate Human Resources. He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Northwestern University.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO