There are always good deals to be found on new and used Chevrolet Corvette models and this is no exception. Last July, we reported about the case of this stolen Torch Red 2015 Corvette Stingray Coupe with just 31,320 miles on its odometer. It was being put up for auction by the State of New York for the second time after it failed to sell the month prior, presumably because of its shady history. It was stolen a few years ago from an out-of-state dealership. Whoever it was sold to (or the thief themselves) tried and failed to register it with the NY Department of Motor Vehicles.

BUYING CARS ・ 19 DAYS AGO