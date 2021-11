The Smithsonian American Art Museum has announced that artists Joe Feddersen (Arrow Lakes/Okanagan), the duo of Lily Hope (Tlingit) and Ursala Hudson (Tlingit), Erica Lord (Athabaskan/Iñupiat), Geo Neptune (Passamaquoddy) and Maggie Thompson (Fond du Lac Ojibwe) will be featured in the craft invitational at its Renwick Gallery in 2023. Together, the four artists and one artist duo present a fresh and nuanced vision of Native American art. The artists were selected for their work that expresses the honors and burdens that Native artists balance as they carry forward their cultural traditions. These artists highlight principles of respect, reciprocity, and responsibility through their work that addresses themes of environmentalism, displacement, and cultural connectedness.

MUSEUMS ・ 13 DAYS AGO