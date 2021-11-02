CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: As Winter Approaches, Gov. Newsom Focuses on “Waning Immunity”

By CBM Newswire
Sacramento Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBM) – On Oct. 27, Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference after receiving a Moderna booster shot to augment the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine he took in April. The governor said he deliberately opted for a different vaccine as a booster to emphasize the Centers of...

sacobserver.com

Comments / 0

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the following appointments Thursday:. Isaac Bojorquez, 47, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Native American Heritage Commission. Bojorquez is an enrolled member of and has been Tribal Chairman for the KaKoon Ta Ruk Band of Ohlone-Costanoan Indians of the Big Sur Rancheria since 2018. He held several positions at the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation between 2000 and 2021, including Director of Cultural Resources and Executive Assistant of the Tribal Gaming Agency. Bojorquez was a Security Screener at the Transportation Security Administration from 2003 to 2004, Detention Officer I and Deputy Probation Officer Intern at Yolo County Probation from 1999 to 2000 and Supervisor at Valley Media Inc. from 1994 to 1999. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Bojorquez is a Democrat.
SACRAMENTO, CA

