CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe says she won’t resign

By Bob Hague
Wrn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState elections administrator Meagan Wolfe says she won’t resign. Wolfe spoke with reporters on Monday, responding to Republican legislators demanding her resignation from the non-partisan post with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. “They think I’m an easy target. I’m not,”...

www.wrn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Geneva Regional News

Wisconsin elections administrator: LAB election audit process 'doesn't feel right'

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe on Thursday said the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau’s decision to publish its recent report on the 2020 election without giving the agency a chance to respond “doesn’t feel right.”. Wolfe also declined to say whether the commission’s decision to waive special voting deputies in...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Rep. Brandtjen: WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe Misled Legislative Panel

“I do believe she misled our committee. I believe she misled a lot of people,” Brantjen told The Center Square on Wednesday. “Are you mismanaging the data because you choose to or because you’re not doing your job?”. The latest call for Wisconsin’s election administrator to resign comes with a...
POLITICS
madison

Elections chief Meagan Wolfe: GOP calls for her resignation are 'partisan politics at its worst'

State elections commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said Monday that calls for her resignation by some state Republicans following allegations brought forth last week by the Racine County sheriff are “partisan politics at its worst.”. Wolfe also said she is still learning the details of Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling’s investigation...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
pinalcentral.com

Fann won't run for re-election

PHOENIX — Senate President Karen Fann, who spearheaded the unprecedented and controversial audit of the 2020 election returns, is getting out of politics. The Prescott Republican said Monday she has decided not to seek a fourth two-year term in the legislature in 2022 even though she does not have to leave the Senate due to term limits until the end of 2024. She will, however, serve out the balance of her current term which ends in January 2023.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#State Elections#Partisan Politics#Republican
thewatchdogonline.com

WA Secretary of State Kim Wyman Resigns

The Washington Secretary of State, Kim Wyman, will be resigning from her position. Wyman, who has served since 2013, will instead be working for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). There, she will serve as the senior election security lead and act as a liaison to the other states to help manage election security. This position is especially important following the failed lawsuits and attacks on the election system led by former president Donald Trump. Although these claims of fraud from Trump and the GOP continue to be disproven, their constant reiteration has seeded distrust in the minds of some Americans. Hopefully, Wyman will be able to spread reassurance in the security and necessity of our democratic processes. After all, as a Republican herself, she may be able to appeal to the party while remaining impartial as well.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Business Insider

A GOP gubernatorial candidate complained about mail-in voting after his daughter's ballot arrived late. Officials say she applied to vote in the wrong county.

Bill McSwain tweeted that his daughter's mail-in ballot arrived two days after Election Day. Election official Lisa Deeley told McSwain that his daughter registered to vote in the wrong county. Because of US Postal Service funding cuts, election officials urged voters to request ballots early. Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Bill...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Rep. Ilhan Omar only House member in Minnesota delegation to break party ranks on bipartisan infrastructure bill

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar voted against a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday, after tensions among Democrats continued around the party's efforts on a separate $1.85 trillion spending plan. Despite the defections of Omar and the other five progressive Democrats called "The Squad," the bipartisan infrastructure package passed...
MINNESOTA STATE
CNN

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy