American Eagle bolsters supply chain resiliency plan with Quiet acquisition

Kellogg Co. manages to reaffirm earnings guidance despite both industrywide and company-specific challenges. I find it impressive that the company was able to retain its guidance for both operating profit and earnings despite the acceleration in inflation during the third quarter and the ongoing strike in its flagship North American cereal business. Although, some would argue that the company’s comments on its analyst call (that earnings will likely come in at the low end of its previously announced guidance range and that the ongoing cereal worker strike has created a wider range of potential outcomes) are tantamount to a guidance cut. Still, in the third quarter, the company offset industrywide headwinds (inflation, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions) and its own company-specific issues (the cereal worker strike and a fire at a Memphis, Tennessee, cereal plant) with better-than-expected 5% year-over-year growth in organic sales that is being driven by increased product penetration in foreign and emerging markets. Pringles, Cheez-It and Pop-Tarts are among the company’s brands that are growing internationally.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO