American Eagle bolsters supply chain resiliency plan with Quiet acquisition

By Grace Sharkey
freightwaves.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to gain more control over its supply chain, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) announced Tuesday it had acquired one of its logistics partners, Quiet Logistics, for $350 million in cash. Known for its 2015 spun-off company Locus Robotics, Quiet Logistics uses its large network of technology-driven fulfillment...

