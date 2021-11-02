COP26: Climate Threats to Smallholder Farmers Drive New Investments in CGIAR Research, Pushing 2021 Pledges Close to $1 Billion

Dozens of governments are due to pledge urgent action and investment to protect nature and shift to more sustainable ways of farming at the Glasgow climate talks.Announcing plans to reform agricultural practices, the UK government acknowledged there was “an urgent need to reform the way we grow and consume food” to tackle climate change.But it failed to mention reducing meat and dairy consumption - despite warnings that it will be impossible to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C without dramatic cuts worldwide in their production.Three-quarters of agricultural emissions of damaging greenhouse gases come from livestock, studies show.Growing vast amounts of crops...

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO