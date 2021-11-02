CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COP26: Climate Threats to Smallholder Farmers Drive New Investments in CGIAR Research, Pushing 2021 Pledges Close to $1 Billion

Cover picture for the articleAdaptation investments urgently needed for agriculture-dependent regions like Africa that have done the least to cause the climate crisis but suffer the most. Glasgow, UK (November 2, 2021) – Facing mounting evidence that climate change will fall hardest on agriculture-dependent regions like sub-Saharan Africa, a coalition of funders at the United...

