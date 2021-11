It seems like every time I figuratively blink, another creative powerhouse of an application that used to be completely out of the question for Chromebooks is being developed or ported natively for Google’s operating system. Chromebooks used to be associated with web browsing and nothing more, but now, they’re truly coming into their own and maturing for new industries and individuals that probably never could have or would have used them in the past.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO