Supply chain issues are likely to affect TV advertising, particularly in the categories of auto, tech, retain and restaurants, warns MoffetNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson. “Despite Black Friday being less than a month out, we’ve…heard from our channel checks that national TV scatter inventory (which is at the top of the food chain) has yet to sell out 4Q,” he said in a research note on Monday.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO