NFL

Report: 49ers acquiring Omenihu from Texans for late-round pick

By Jack Browne
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans are trading pass-rusher Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Houston received a 2023 sixth-round pick in return, a...

www.thescore.com

The Spun

Texans, 49ers Reportedly Agree To Deadline Deal

We’re now four hours from the NFL Trade Deadline. The San Francisco 49ers just added an interesting young piece to their defense, trading for Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu. The Texas grad was a fifth-rounder for Houston in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was a First-Team All-Big 12 performer...
NFL
FanSided

49ers news: Biggest winners, losers from 2021 NFL trade deadline

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is now in the rearview mirror, which leaves some clear 49ers winners and losers even though the Niners weren’t overly active. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday he wasn’t expecting general manager John Lynch to make some sort of blockbuster move at the 2021 NFL trade deadline.
NFL
NBC Sports

Omenihu wants 49ers to know he's ready after 'shock' of trade

If the 49ers' trade for defensive lineman Charles Omenihu on Tuesday caught you off guard, you weren't the only one. The former Houston Texans' pass rusher was fairly surprised himself. "A little bit of shock, but I know it’s a business," Omenihu told Texans reporter Aaron Wilson on Tuesday afternoon....
NFL
thedallasnews.net

Texans trade DE Charles Omenihu to 49ers

The Houston Texans traded defensive end Charlies Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday for a reported sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Omenihu confirmed the trade to SportsTalk 790 in Houston. "A little bit of shock, but I know it's a business," Omenihu said after the trade...
NFL
Chico Enterprise-Record

NFL trade deadline: 49ers add defensive lineman from Texans

The 49ers added reinforcement to their defensive line ahead of today’s 1 p.m. trade deadline, and a day after the Los Angeles Rams did the same. Charles Omenihu doesn’t exactly possess the household name of a Von Miller, however. Omenihu, with seven career sacks, is heading to the 49ers in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL Trade Deadline: Texans, Niners swap Charles Omenihu for Draft picks

The Texans have traded defensive end Charles Omenihu on Tuesday to the Niners in exchange for a late-round draft pick. Via Ian Rapoport:. Omenihu has seven sacks in 35 games since being picked up in the fifth round in the 2019 NFL Draft. In the process, the Niners strengthen their pass rush, which ranks 20th in the NFL currently. The team has just 16 sacks this season, but Nick Bosa has seven of them.
NFL
knbr.com

49ers make move before deadline, trade for young Texans pass rusher [report]

Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers were unlikely to be players at the trade deadline. A few hours later, San Francisco reportedly made a trade. The 49ers are acquiring Charles Omenihu, a 24-year-old defensive end from the Houston Texans, in exchange for a late-round draft pick in 2023, according to reports.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans' Justin Britt, Charles Omenihu activated vs. Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Texans starting center Justin Britt was activated for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Britt practiced with limitations for the first time in two weeks with a knee injury, and it’s still expected that reserve lineman Justin McCray will start in his place. Defensive end Charles Omenihu was...
NFL
Battle Red Blog

2021 NFL Trade Deadline: Houston Texans Trade Charles Omenihu To San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 Sixth Round Pick

Multiple reports that your Houston Texans have sent Charles Omenihu to the 49ers. What did the Texans receive? Something between jack and squat. While I think Omenihu’s value is greater than “a future late rounder,” the Texans have no one to blame but themselves for this paltry return. They have frequently misused Omenihu throughout his time here, often making him a healthy scratch on game day this season. Houston has a dearth of pass rushers on the roster, yet Omenihu wasn’t even allowed to suit up when it mattered much of the year.
NFL
FanSided

Houston Texans trade Charles Omenihu as they keep ‘rebuilding roster’

Some of the trades made by Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio have made some sense, but this recent trade reported on Tuesday before the NFL trade deadline can make a person wonder. The trade involves sending pass rusher Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers for a “future late-rounder,”...
NFL
NFL

