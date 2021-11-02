Report: 49ers acquiring Omenihu from Texans for late-round pick

Multiple reports that your Houston Texans have sent Charles Omenihu to the 49ers. What did the Texans receive? Something between jack and squat. While I think Omenihu’s value is greater than “a future late rounder,” the Texans have no one to blame but themselves for this paltry return. They have frequently misused Omenihu throughout his time here, often making him a healthy scratch on game day this season. Houston has a dearth of pass rushers on the roster, yet Omenihu wasn’t even allowed to suit up when it mattered much of the year.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO