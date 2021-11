Updated on November 4: There's only one week to go until the M+ art museum opens on November 12! Since entry to M+ is free for all during the first 12 months, it is highly recommended that visitors register in advance and secure their entry to the museum. Starting 10am on Friday, November 5, art lovers can head to the M+ website, West Kowloon website or use the West Kowloon Cultural District mobile app to make a reservation to visit during a specific timeslot between November 12 to 28. Online registration for free programmes at the museum will also be available via the same platforms.

