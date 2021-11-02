Take 5: The Mystery of Liminal Spaces, Eames Sneakers + more

Not all timepieces are created equal. In fact, most failed to accommodate those who are visually impaired, and the alternatives that sprung up in their place – talking and delicate tactile watches – fell short on quality and design. That is until modern watch brand Eone came to be, anyway. When founder Hyungsoo Kim learned of the watch world’s inaccessibility through a friend who is blind, he set out to create an inclusively designed timepiece that serves everyone – and delivers on next-level design in the process. Kim’s thoughtful collaboration with designers and people with vision impairments led to the engineering of a watch unlike anything else out there – a modern and iconic timepiece designed to communicate time through touch rather than only sight. Newly added to the Design Milk Shop, there’s plenty to admire about this trailblazing watch brand, so let’s dive in.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO