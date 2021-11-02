CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Take 5: The Mystery of Liminal Spaces, Eames Sneakers + more

By 11.02.21
Design Milk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. After nearly six years guarding our front door, the IKEA doormat we bought when we first moved began exhibiting the signs it was saying more “goodbye” than “welcome.” So, I decided to switch in one of these serene Sand Rug doormats, and it – to quote a certain believer in...

design-milk.com

In Style

These White Sneakers Are More Than Chic — They're Keeping Plastic Out of the Ocean

I am obsessed with a classic white sneaker. And obviously, it's not just me, but influencers, celebrities, athletes, and everyone else who has indulged in decades of snow-white sneaker love. This shoe style hasn't become any less trendy since its inception, and to be honest, it never will. Especially now that a more eco-friendly and sustainable option is available.
sneakernews.com

The “Fukijama” Air Force 1s And More Being Auctioned Off In Epic Entourage Sneaker Lot

Sotheby’s has quickly become the hub for all things worth something, their lots expanding beyond the antiques and high art we’re well-accustomed to seeing on auction. And with the rise of the resell market in the past few years — plus a little help from Stadium Goods — sneakers have quickly become a staple among their offerings. But for the house’s latest line-up, they’re taking a break from rare Air Jordans to celebrate the shoes of one of HBO’s biggest hits: Entourage.
hypebeast.com

Rick Owens and Veja Reunite for More Sustainable Sneakers

Rick Owens has continued his collaboration with Veja, linking up with the brand for a fifth time to create an all-new sustainable footwear capsule. This season’s collaboration focuses on two silhouettes — the Performance Runner and the Hiking Style — both of which bring Owens’ signature design touches to Veja’s vegan ethos.
Design Milk

Yinka Ilori Dreams up Vibrant LEGO Installation for Play Using Over 200,000 Bricks

Yinka Ilori reimagines a laundromat (or launderette) in London as a playful, interactive installation for kids. The London-based, British-Nigerian artist and designer collaborated with LEGO to create the Launderette of Dreams, a feat that required over 200,000 bricks to complete. The vibrant play space, inspired by children’s creative optimism and resilience, looks to Ilori’s memories as a child visiting a local launderette in North London with his family. During those visits, he tuned into his imagination and learned to turn the mundane into something more enjoyable. The Launderette of Dreams features Ilori’s bold, signature aesthetic with a kaleidoscope of colors and geometric patterns used to create a series of washing machines, vending machines (dispensing LEGO toys instead of soap) and everything else you’d find in a laundromat, except they’re ready for play.
Design Milk

Meet Eone – The Modern Watch Brand Championing Inclusive Design

Not all timepieces are created equal. In fact, most failed to accommodate those who are visually impaired, and the alternatives that sprung up in their place – talking and delicate tactile watches – fell short on quality and design. That is until modern watch brand Eone came to be, anyway. When founder Hyungsoo Kim learned of the watch world’s inaccessibility through a friend who is blind, he set out to create an inclusively designed timepiece that serves everyone – and delivers on next-level design in the process. Kim’s thoughtful collaboration with designers and people with vision impairments led to the engineering of a watch unlike anything else out there – a modern and iconic timepiece designed to communicate time through touch rather than only sight. Newly added to the Design Milk Shop, there’s plenty to admire about this trailblazing watch brand, so let’s dive in.
Robb Report

Watch Collector Auro Montanari on His Love for Vintage Pateks—and Frozen Margaritas

One of the most influential watch collectors in the world, Auro Montanari—also known by the alias John Goldberger—has amassed a vast vault over the past 43 years. Having acquired Patek Philippe and Rolex models at bargain prices during the quartz crisis in the ’70s, Montanari found himself sitting on a gold mine when the renaissance of mechanical watchmaking occurred roughly two decades later. The recent boom in sought-after vintage pieces has only furthered his renown. His Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 6265, nicknamed “The Unicorn” because it was the only known vintage white-gold manual-winding Daytona ever produced, sold for $5.9 million...
architecturaldigest.com

This Designer Is Making Space for More Women in Architecture

When Hanna Ali decided to study industrial design, she originally wanted to make sneakers. Growing up in Miami with her Guyanese family, she was immersed in a provocative hub of art, culture, and luxury. (During her early career as a painter, Hanna was an apprentice of the multidisciplinary artist Derrick Adams, and her work was showcased in a student exhibition at The Met.) As a teenager, Hanna had already developed a preference for “engaging with the consumer and designing something for a person,” as she explains, something she felt was overlooked by architects because they weren’t typically concerned with “the user going through that space.”
SlashGear

Adidas Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers make gamer fashion slightly more mainstream

We’re living at a strange place in history, where companies that make video games are also teaming up with fashion brands to make clothing. Not just t-shirts with Mario on them, but fully-fitted custom sneakers, and high-end fashion pieces that cost massive amounts of cash. This week Microsoft announced their second set of special edition sneakers made with Adidas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Xbox video game console.
In Style

So There's a New "Ugly" Dad Sneaker Taking Over Hollywood

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Supermodels do more than just wear the latest trends on the runway; when they're off-duty, they also play a huge part in starting the actual trends — aka those cool, of-the-moment fashion staples that gain a massive following often take off for the simple fact that a model, like Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, or Elsa Hosk, wore them while grocery shopping.
Daily Mail

Behind the doors of this mysterious charcoal home lies an incredible hideaway designed to be the ultimate entertaining space - complete with a rooftop bath and a stunning 12 metre skylight

Down a narrow laneway 20 minutes north of the Melbourne CBD awaits a uniquely designed house that rises from an old historical cottage. The three-bedroom property named 'Host House' captures the attention of passers by with its charcoal vertical panelled beams that grace more than 4.5m high. Owner Chris Stanley,...
Lake County News

Space News: Ten mysteries of Venus

The surface of Venus is completely inhospitable for life: barren, dry, crushed under an atmosphere about 90 times the pressure of Earth’s and roasted by temperatures two times hotter than an oven. But was it always that way? Could Venus once have been a twin of Earth — a habitable...
Thrive Global

Taking Up Space

In an age in which everyone seems to be fighting for air space, ad space, likes, and attention, we still want what we’ve always wanted. We want to be heard, seen, and understood for who we are. We want to find our space in the universe. Via photographs throughout history,...
THEATER & DANCE
Design Milk

Zaha Hadid + Karimoku Furniture Collaborate on an Upcoming Furniture Collection

Karimoku Furniture has announced a collaboration with Zaha Hadid Design, a collection of furniture that will begin being released in Spring 2022 with a side chair. To celebrate, they’ve pulled together a comprehensive exhibition of ZHD‘s work at the company’s own showroom and gallery space, Karimoku Commons Tokyo. The highlight is a preview of the upcoming “SEYUN” Collection, which will ultimately include chairs, armchairs and tables designed by ZHD and crafted by Karimoku Furniture. The upcoming collection embodies Karimoku’s ‘high tech high touch’ ethos and Zaha Hadid Design‘s strive for pioneering design.
Design Milk

The A’mare Outdoor Collection Brings Fun + Style to Any Setting

One of the most fun-filled, light-hearted outdoor furniture collections we’ve seen yet has arrived: the A’mare collection. Designed by Jacopo Foggini for Edra, it includes benches, armchairs, sun loungers, tables and chairs. With A’mare, Foggini wanted to portray the idea of transforming liquid water into a solid. Transparent with a turquoise hue reminiscent of glass or water, polycarbonate slats allow light to shine through to achieve that special touch. Welcoming and relaxing with plenty of style, the collection’s pieces all carry the characteristics and values of Edra products. Can’t you just envision these pieces as the setting of so many photoshoots?!
Design Milk

DMTV Milkshake: Transforming the World With Light

In this special edition of Milkshake, in partnership with Lutron Electronics, we take a light-centric tour of their New York Global Experience Center with our esteemed guide, Thomas Mnich, an award-winning lighting designer now collaborating with the world’s top creatives and lighting designers in a sales specification role. If you’ve ever doubted the power of shifting light temperatures to create radical change in your environment, don’t miss this episode.
Design Milk

F5: Anda French Shares a Book That Inspires, a Provocative Artist + More

Anda French is cofounder of Boston-based architecture and design studio French 2D alongside her sister, Jenny French. The studio’s work on mixed-use projects combines ideas of collectivity with more radical organizations and typologies. The award-winning practice is deeply engaged with local issues of collectivity, housing, public space, history, and identity. They also focus on collaboration across multiple scales in environments for participatory events and dinners, urban-scale graphics, experimental facades, and buildings for collective living.
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
