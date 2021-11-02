Report: The Browns have no plans of trading WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The NFL trade deadline will pass on Tuesday with Odell Beckham Jr. still a member of the Cleveland Browns. Per Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Browns have no plans to trade the mercurial wide receiver prior to the deadline.

Russini’s latest report echoes what has been consistently stated throughout the Cleveland media for several days.

There has been considerable speculation about Beckham’s fate, particularly after a game where he caught just one pass for six yards in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Beckham has 17 receptions on 34 targets, netting 232 receiving yards in six games. He has two more years remaining on his six-year, $90 million contract he signed with the New York Giants prior to being traded to Cleveland.

Numerous injuries and an apparent lack of chemistry with Browns QB Baker Mayfield have blunted the impact Beckham was expected to have in Cleveland. But the Browns do not appear interested in parting ways at this time.