Unjust and unexplainable. Two words to describe the NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committe’s flawed and outdated decision-making process and disciplinary actions. There are no established guidelines for the penalties set forth for the committee, which is absurd for any governing body. It is time for the defective and broken system to change and set forth an agreed upon, and fair, set of penalties for violations.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO