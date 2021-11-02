Duluthian Reports Seeing Supernatural Snake-Like Shape In The Sky

In early November, Venus is at its best, shining brilliantly low in the southwest. It’s certainly bright, but it’s not as high as it could be. The line in the sky that marks the path of the planets is called the “ecliptic,” and you can visualize it tonight by drawing a line through Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter (both to the left of Venus). The sun and the planets are on it and the moon stays near it. Note the relatively shallow angle the ecliptic now makes with the horizon; Venus is 45° from the sun, but even at sunset, it’s only about 20° high and then it gets lower until it sets 90 minutes after the sun. At this season, the ecliptic makes a shallow angle with the horizon, but six months from now, it will be much steeper—and if Venus were to be 45° from the sun then, it would be twice as high in our sky.

