Police allege woman told husband he had Alzheimer’s to steal $600,000 over 20 years

By Elizabeth Faddis, Washington Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 63-year-old Connecticut woman was arrested after allegedly convincing her husband that he had Alzheimer's for 20 years as part of a scam to take hundreds of thousands of dollars from him. Donna Marino convinced her husband that he was suffering from Alzheimer's to cash her husband's pension checks,...

