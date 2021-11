Emirates has retired their first ever A380 aircraft, A6-EDA. The aircraft will be upcycled and recycled into furniture and memorabilia collectibles for aviation enthusiasts. After completing its last commercial mission in March 2020, A6-EDA was retired from service and brought to the airline's Engineering Centre; here Emirates engineers retrieved serviceable components such as engines, landing gears and flight control components. The aircraft was then deregistered and handed over to the Falcon Aircraft Recycling team, to begin the process of carefully breaking down the aircraft.

