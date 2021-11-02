CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Talkin' Cowboys: Strength Of The Roster?

Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cowboys are 6-1, and help is on the way,...

www.dallascowboys.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cowboys star Amari Cooper calls out CeeDee Lamb for racking up $47K in silly fines

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been lighting it up on the football field this season. But he’s also been setting some money on fire in the process. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys stud has been slapped with five fines in just six weeks of NFL action thus far. Total bill? $46,865. The fines haven’t been for any extra-curricular activities or testy flare-ups either.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s and Tyler Seguin’s girlfriends celebrate Cowboys win

There was a lot for Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, to celebrate on Sunday. There was the Cowboys’ 44-20 win over the Giants a “five-year anniversary” with Tyler Seguin’s girlfriend, Kate Kirchof, and “victory shots” with her fellow WAGs. Buffett documented her reunion with pal Kirchof — who also resides...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
CBS Seattle

NFL Week 9 AFC West Preview: Against Broncos, ‘Cowboys Come Away With Win Sunday No Problem’

(CBS Denver) — It’s been a surprising season in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the AFC the last two years, have just pulled themselves up to .500 after four early-season losses. That’s good enough for a last-place tie with the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, The Las Vegas Raiders, facing down another scandal, sit in first place. The Los Angeles Chargers came out of the gate strong but have slipped in recent weeks. The Raiders and Chargers should be able to maintain their lead. Each face an inferior NFC East foe on the road this week. The Raiders...
NFL
sportstalkline.com

Cowboys' La'el Collins Reportedly Suspended 5 Games for Substance Abuse Violation

Dallas Cowboys offensive kind out La'el Collins has been suspended five video games after violating the league's substance abuse coverage, in accordance with NFL Community's Ian Rapoport. Ian Rapoport @RapSheet. #Cowboys OT La’El Collins has been suspended 5 video games without pay for Violation of NFL Policy and Program on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football
Dallas Sports Focus

Talkin' Cowboys: Questions To Answer

What's the playing status for Dak Prescott and La'el Collins here in Week 8? Where does the defense need to improve? Should the Cowboys be active at the trade deadline? The crew answers a bunch of questions from Cowboys Nation.
NFL
USA Today

Cowboys 53-man roster vs Vikings includes rookie's pro debut

Welcome to the NFL, rook. The Cowboys thought they were going to have a competition for the starting corner opposite Trevon Diggs. Even with Anthony Brown taking the lead thanks to being able to alternate sides as Diggs followed opposing teams’ No. 1 receivers, second-round pick Kelvin Joseph was supposed to see plenty of action early in the season. A groin injury in the final preseason game put a halt to all of that, but after six weeks on the shelf plus a bye week, Joseph is ready to make his professional debut.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys roster moves: Brent Urban and Maurice Canady placed on injured reserve, out next three weeks

The Dallas Cowboys will get back to work on Wednesday in preparation of their Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings and when they do they will have some familiar faces back in action. One of the more notable returns from the Cowboys this week includes right tackle La’el Collins who is finally back after serving a five-game suspension. What’s more is that the Cowboys activated the practice windows for Michael Gallup, Kelvin Joseph, Francis Bernard, and Trysten Hill so their returns are seemingly right around the corner.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Cowboys roster updates: Dak Prescott game-time decision, Kelvin Joseph activated from IR

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their upcoming game on Sunday night versus the Minnesota Vikings, everyone wants to know the status of quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys signal-caller is nursing a calf strain and it was thought we might know his game status Saturday afternoon. That doesn’t seem to be the case as the team is going to wait until game time to make a decision.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys 2021 season: The stars are aligning for the Star

It was the worst case scenario for the Dallas Cowboys. Coming out of the bye, they benched Dak Prescott for the game against the Minnesota Vikings. With Cooper Rush taking the reins, hardly anyone gave them a chance of keeping their winning streak alive. Then in their best Han Solo...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys vs. Broncos game preview: 5 things to watch

The Cowboys have won six in a row and look forward to hosting the Denver Broncos at home, the first time since week five they have been at home. It looks as if Dak Prescott should be available for this out of conference game, and although Cooper Rush got the job done last week, everybody will be excited to have QB1 back under center moving forward.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Replacing Tyron Smith A "Challenge" For Steele

The way the season had gone thus far, the Cowboys had probably started to feel pretty confident in their ability to weather injuries or unavailable players along the offensive line. During their loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday they learned a lesson that might seem obvious in retrospect: Replacing Tyron Smith is easier said than done.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys roster moves: Blake Jarwin to injured reserve, Francis Bernard activated

Yesterday we found out that Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin would miss this Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. It turns out he will miss a little more time than that. Today, the Cowboys moved Jarwin to injured reserve meaning he will miss the next few games at minimum. Fortunately for Dallas, Dalton Schultz has emerged as the TE1 and the team got Sean McKeon back from inured reserve.
NFL
USA Today

Cowboys 53-man roster a man short entering Week 9 vs Broncos

Last season, when the NFL first introduced the myriad of changes related to rosters, it was a whirlwind for all 32 NFL teams. 3-week IR stints, practice squad elevation changes and the like really threw things for a loop when it came to composing a weekly 53-man roster. There were a number of weeks last season where the Dallas Cowboys had available roster spots they did not take advantage of.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy